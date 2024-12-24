Zoomlion Releases the World's Tallest Straight Boom Aerial Work Platform

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion," 1157.HK) has released a series of groundbreaking aerial work platform (AWP) products, including the world's tallest straight boom aerial work platform, the ZT82J, with a height of 82.3 meters. These innovative products further solidify Zoomlion's leadership in the AWP sector and underscore its commitment to global market development.

The ZT82J, world’s tallest straight boom aerial work platform by Zoomlion

The ZT82J marks Zoomlion's third instance of setting a world record in straight boom AWP following the 68-meter and 72-meter products. The 82.3-meter AWP boasts a platform amplitude of 34.1 meters, a maximum working load of 454 kilograms and a climbing capacity of 35 percent. Not only is it a reliable, stable and intelligent AWP flagship, but also delivers the industry's top safety performance with ultra-long boom composite movement and double-cylinder synergistic control technology, and 21 safety protection measures.

Furthermore, Zoomlion has introduced the ZT51JEH, an extended-range electric straight boom AWP that reaches a working height of 50.6 meters and also supports a maximum load of 454 kilograms. It can operate in either electric or diesel mode to meet the construction needs of both urban/indoor projects and outdoor working conditions without access to electricity. It can work continuously for more than 7 days when fully charged and refueled, effectively addressing the endurance challenge of pure electric products.

On the other hand, the ZA42J is currently Zoomlion's largest crank boom AWP, and is renowned for its exceptional spanning capabilities. It features a spanning height of 24.5 meters and a working height of 44.03 meters. This model utilizes multi-stage cylinder telescoping technology, enhancing its reach and versatility, and includes fast lifting and probing functions to efficiently address various operational demands.

Zoomlion's telehandlers include seven models in fixed and rotary types, with working heights ranging from 6 to 25 meters and loads from 2.5 to 4.5 tons. These versatile products support multiple attachments, such as forks, buckets, and spreader platforms, offering flexible solutions for diverse applications.

Zoomlion also introduced intelligent wearable safety equipment, an intelligent AWP management system and a global spare parts shop and secured new orders with over 20 clients from regions including Australia, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe during bauma CHINA 2024.

By advancing innovation, Zoomlion continues to deliver reliable, efficient solutions that drive safety and productivity in construction.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587285/Zoomlion.jpg