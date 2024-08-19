Zoomlion Marks World Humanitarian Day by Empowering Disaster Relief with Technology and Humanitarian Aid

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Humanitarian Day on August 19, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK), a global leader in advanced equipment manufacturing, is stepping up its efforts to support humanitarian causes worldwide, supporting global humanitarian work and contributing to human welfare through the power of technology.

Zoomlion's support team works through the night to assist with landslide disaster relief efforts in Zixing City, Hunan Province, China

Humanitarians work tirelessly to save lives and provide essential resources in disaster zones, guided by principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence. Sharing this commitment, Zoomlion actively participates in global humanitarian relief missions with concrete actions, especially in aiding disaster-stricken regions, promoting international cooperation, and making financial and technical donations.

From June 28 to August 3, Zoomlion deployed its emergency rescue team of 19 members and three high-volume emergency drainage rescue vehicles to support flood relief operations in Hunan, China. The team worked around the clock to speed up the drainage and relief progress, buying time at all costs. Throughout the 37-day period, Zoomlion's emergency drainage rescue vehicles operated nearly 800 hours at full load with zero failure and drained 2.084 million cubic meters of water in total, helping residents return home sooner.

Globally, Zoomlion also supports disaster relief missions with professional equipment and rescue teams. In the 2023 Turkey-Syria Earthquake, Zoomlion deployed 23 units of equipment and a professional rescue team that successfully saved more than 30 people. Toward the end of 2023, its subsidiary in Turkey visited elementary schools in Hatay Province and provided stationery, winter coats and boots to students affected by the earthquake.

Zoomlion also donated agricultural equipment to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Agriculture to promote sustainable agricultural development and sent technicians to provide training and support for local operators and maintenance staff.

Over the past two decades, Zoomlion has donated 34 million yuan (approximately US$4.68 million) to support nearly 10,000 students in difficult financial situations through the charitable program "Love Changes Destiny." Internally, Zoomlion has set up a special relief fund that has supported a total of 10,727 employees with over 42.6 million yuan (approximately US$5.95 million) worth of financial assistance distributed.

Zoomlion's global humanitarian initiatives demonstrate the company's commitment to contributing to human welfare through the power of science and technology. Corporate social responsibility lies not only in business success but also in how Zoomlion leverages its technology and resources to help those in need.

