Zoomlion Holds Grand Departure Ceremony for Delivery of 100 Units of Earthmoving Machinery to BRI Countries

The earthmoving machinery products shipped will contribute to infrastructure construction in those countries as an important initiative of Zoomlion to facilitate the development of the BRI. Since the beginning of the year, Zoomlion has successfully received large orders from a number of key BRI member countries in Asia. The company has been providing various comprehensive construction solutions to further meet customer needs.

Rapid development in Zoomlion's international earthmoving machinery markets benefit hugely from the continuous improvement of the company's product competitiveness. With joint efforts from R&D teams in China and North America, the company has significantly boosted its R&D capability and launched a new generation of products including the E-10 series and G series, to fulfil the demand of various working conditions. These highly efficient and reliable products have been optimized in terms of power matching, hydraulic control, cab operation among other key functions and significant energy-saving advantages have increasingly won recognition from global customers.

In order to ensure the operation of the company's earthmoving machinery equipment in various overseas projects during COVID-19, Zoomlion's service personnel have been stationed on construction sites in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East to ensure seamless back-up services for equipment in key BRI construction projects.

"With the ongoing and rapid recovery of the construction machinery market, we will accelerate our overseas business expansion, focusing on BRI countries to achieve a breakthrough in creating greener, more intelligent, and environmentally-friendly products for our global customers," said Deng Zhe, Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery Company.

Moving forward, Zoomlion will continue to make all-round efforts in product innovation, intelligent manufacturing and localized services, aimed at bringing an ever-growing array of products and services to the front line of global construction.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

