CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has showcased the latest high-end intelligent agricultural machinery equipment products, advanced solutions and technological innovations to the 2024 China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition held from October 26 to 28 in Changsha, China.

Zoomlion Brings Latest Innovative Agricultural Solutions to 2024 China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition

Zoomlion's exhibition was the largest at the tradeshow, featuring over 70 best-selling products for diverse environments, including nine new high-end models, optimized for international markets, and a comprehensive series for the entire crop production process.

At the Exhibition, Zoomlion released the TF220 combine harvester, which boasts the largest feeding capacity, horsepower, mowing width, and grain tank in the Chinese market. Along with harvesting crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat, it also adopts the compound threshing and large area cleaning system that reduces seed loss to less than 0.6 percent while delivering high operation efficiency and reliability.

Zoomlion also introduced the industry-leading 5HXQ-60 low-temperature double-cycle dryer, the DV3804 hybrid tractor with 380 horsepower, and PL80 crawler type harvester. Other key innovations in digital and smart agriculture showcased included the ZZBU-50 crop protection drone, ZLDAPR-001 fruit-picking robot, HEV500 hybrid tractor powertrain, and PL80 crawler-type harvester, along with essential components such as self-developed threshing drums and bus electric control valves.

A Zoomlion dealer from Thailand noted at the Exhibition with Zoomlion's exceptional products and corporate strength, he has confidence in the partnership to develop more business in the local market.

The intelligent agriculture section highlighted three precision systems of fertilizer application, irrigation and plant protection, IoT equipment, an on-site farm management platform, and a smart farming cloud application.

By converging the mature construction machinery technologies of new energy, digitalization, and AI with agricultural equipment, Zoomlion has achieved numerous breakthroughs in the industry. To date, Zoomlion Smart Agriculture has served over ten million acres of land across China and supported agriculture development by leveraging digital core technologies of rice farming.

In the past three years, Zoomlion's agricultural machinery overseas business has achieved continuous growth, with its products and services now covering over 60 countries and regions.

"We are at the new beginning of shared development. With strong R&D, production process and manufacturing capabilities, I am confident we can achieve greater growth in the global agricultural machinery industry," said Lu Qing, assistant president of Zoomlion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545798/WechatIMG1683.jpg