Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Size To Reach $364.3 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zirconia based dental materials market size is expected to reach USD 364.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is due to the characteristics such as high mechanical and biocompatibility of zirconia material, rapid rise in the geriatric population, and increased outsourcing to dental laboratories for customized prosthetic solutions.

Key Insights & Findings:

The zirconia dental disc segment held the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2020. Zirconium dioxide material is five times stronger than porcelain and is highly durable. When a patient is allergic to metals, zirconia frameworks are a great option

The dental crowns segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2020. The major drivers of the growth are technological advancement and increase in the number of individuals opting for dental procedures

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to the expanding elderly population, rising dental tourism, increased number of dental laboratories, and growing outsourcing of many manufacturing services in the area

Read 110 page market research report, "Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Zirconia Dental Disc, Zirconia Dental Block), By Application (Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dentures), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Zirconia, commonly known as zirconium dioxide, is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium. It is a ceramic oxide that may be produced in a variety of hues. Zirconium dioxide is recommended as a dental material because it is chemically inert. Zirconia dental goods have numerous advantages, including natural and white color, excellent fracture toughness, hardness, and wear resistance. zirconium dioxide is used in dental crowns.

Zirconium dioxide is five times more powerful than porcelain and more durable. As a result, it is a better alternative for patients who have difficulties such as crushing their teeth, biting their nails, and chewing their gums excessively, contributing to market growth. Zirconia has been used in prosthetic dentistry to make crowns and fixed partial dentures using computer-aided design/Computer-aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) methods.

The introduction of new technology systems, as well as novel materials such as zirconium dioxide, into the educational curriculum created new difficulties. Thus, the rapid appearance of a large number of materials causes a shortage of professional employees with sufficient training, resulting in a rise in working time while expenses remain high. Zirconia, in various forms, has been used to replace metal-ceramic restorations since its discovery as a dental material. It is apparent that the use of ceramic-zirconia restorations over metal-ceramic restorations is more appropriate owing to biocompatibility and the look is as near to real teeth as feasible.

Grand View Research has segmented the global zirconia based dental materials market based on product, application, and region:

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Zirconia Dental Disc



Zirconia Dental Block

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dental crowns



Dental bridges



Dentures

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market

3M ESPE

ESPE GC America

SAGEMAX

Huge Dental

Zirkonzahn

Pritidenta

KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC.

Glidewell Laboratories

Aurident

Dentsply Sirona

Browse through Grand View Research's Coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Dental Implant Market – The global dental implant market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

The global dental implant market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028 Dental Bone Graft And Substitutes Market – The global dental bone graft and substitutes market size was valued at USD 663.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global dental bone graft and substitutes market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028. Dental Laboratories Market– The global dental laboratories market size was valued at USD 32.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.