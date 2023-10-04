ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2023

News provided by

Zinzino

04 Oct, 2023, 09:26 BST

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Sep

22-Sep

Change

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

25.0

28.6

-13 %

71.8

79.5

-10 %

216.6

235.7

-8 %

Central Europe

36.4

27.6

32 %

111.3

72.7

53 %

302.5

196.5

54 %

East Europe

32.3

29.1

11 %

94.7

77.7

22 %

281.7

237.8

18 %

South & West Europe

25.8

15.2

70 %

68.1

39,3.

73 %

179.6

114.0

58 %

The Baltics

8.1

6.8

19 %

23.9

17.9

34 %

66.6

52.6

27 %

North America

12.8

6.1

110 %

27.0

19.4

39 %

66.1

52.0

27 %

Asia-Pacific

4.2

7.7

-45 %

11.5

23.4

-51 %

41.5

57.7

-28 %

Africa

1.0

1.3

-23 %

2.9

3.0

-2 %

10.0

6.2

61 %

Zinzino

145.6

122.4

19 %

411.3

332.9

24 %

1164.6

952.5

22 %

Faun Pharma

9.5

6.1

56 %

22.8

17.0

34 %

71.0

61.3

16 %

Zinzino Group

155.1

128.5

21 %

434.0

349.9

24 %

1235.6

1013.8

22 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Zinzino

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces Mexico as next step in its global expansion

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics