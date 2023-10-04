ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2023
04 Oct, 2023, 09:26 BST
Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
23-Sep
|
22-Sep
|
Change
|
Q3 2023
|
Q3 2022
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.0
|
28.6
|
-13 %
|
71.8
|
79.5
|
-10 %
|
216.6
|
235.7
|
-8 %
|
Central Europe
|
36.4
|
27.6
|
32 %
|
111.3
|
72.7
|
53 %
|
302.5
|
196.5
|
54 %
|
East Europe
|
32.3
|
29.1
|
11 %
|
94.7
|
77.7
|
22 %
|
281.7
|
237.8
|
18 %
|
South & West Europe
|
25.8
|
15.2
|
70 %
|
68.1
|
39,3.
|
73 %
|
179.6
|
114.0
|
58 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.1
|
6.8
|
19 %
|
23.9
|
17.9
|
34 %
|
66.6
|
52.6
|
27 %
|
North America
|
12.8
|
6.1
|
110 %
|
27.0
|
19.4
|
39 %
|
66.1
|
52.0
|
27 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.2
|
7.7
|
-45 %
|
11.5
|
23.4
|
-51 %
|
41.5
|
57.7
|
-28 %
|
Africa
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
-23 %
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
-2 %
|
10.0
|
6.2
|
61 %
|
Zinzino
|
145.6
|
122.4
|
19 %
|
411.3
|
332.9
|
24 %
|
1164.6
|
952.5
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
9.5
|
6.1
|
56 %
|
22.8
|
17.0
|
34 %
|
71.0
|
61.3
|
16 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
155.1
|
128.5
|
21 %
|
434.0
|
349.9
|
24 %
|
1235.6
|
1013.8
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
