ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 23-Sep 22-Sep Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 25.0 28.6 -13 % 71.8 79.5 -10 % 216.6 235.7 -8 % Central Europe 36.4 27.6 32 % 111.3 72.7 53 % 302.5 196.5 54 % East Europe 32.3 29.1 11 % 94.7 77.7 22 % 281.7 237.8 18 % South & West Europe 25.8 15.2 70 % 68.1 39,3. 73 % 179.6 114.0 58 % The Baltics 8.1 6.8 19 % 23.9 17.9 34 % 66.6 52.6 27 % North America 12.8 6.1 110 % 27.0 19.4 39 % 66.1 52.0 27 % Asia-Pacific 4.2 7.7 -45 % 11.5 23.4 -51 % 41.5 57.7 -28 % Africa 1.0 1.3 -23 % 2.9 3.0 -2 % 10.0 6.2 61 % Zinzino 145.6 122.4 19 % 411.3 332.9 24 % 1164.6 952.5 22 % Faun Pharma 9.5 6.1 56 % 22.8 17.0 34 % 71.0 61.3 16 % Zinzino Group 155.1 128.5 21 % 434.0 349.9 24 % 1235.6 1013.8 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

