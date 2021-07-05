Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q2 2021

Strong sales growth during Q2: Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 17%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 8% to SEK 102.4 (94.6) million due to solid growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 28% and amounted to SEK 3.8 (5.3) million due to high internal production during the month. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 6% to SEK 106.2 (99.9) million compared with the previous year.

The second quarter of 2021 became a strong quarter; the Zinzino based revenue in April - June increased 18% to SEK 305.8 (258.3) million compared with previous year. Total group revenue increased 17% to SEK 321,8 (274,3) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2021 increased by 27% to SEK 655.2 (516.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-jun 20-jun Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 30.8 34.6 -11% 91.0 95.6 -5% 185.0 191.8 -4% Central Europe 19.1 16.2 18% 53.7 43.8 23% 107.7 78.8 37% East Europe 25.5 23.6 8% 81.2 66.9 21% 162.2 123.1 32% South & West Europe 12.4 7.6 63% 36.8 19.5 89% 70.3 31.8 121% The Baltics 5.1 6.3 -19% 16.8 16.6 1% 35.6 33.4 7% North America 4.2 3.5 20% 10.5 9.8 7% 25.1 18.2 38% Asia-Pacific 5.3 2.8 89% 15.8 6.1 159% 36.0 9.9 264% Zinzino 102.4 94.6 8% 305.8 258.3 18% 621.9 487.0 28% Faun Pharma 3.8 5.3 -28% 16.0 16.0 0% 33.3 29.4 13% Zinzino Group 106.2 99.9 6% 321.8 274.3 17% 655.2 516.4 27%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 5th of July 2021.

Zinzino is a global D2C company from Scandinavia specializing in biomarker-based, personalized nutrition and health tech. Founded in 2005, it is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their test-based, scientifically proven nutritional supplements are currently available on 97 markets across the world.

Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India.

