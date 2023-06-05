ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-May

22-May

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

25.7

26.9

-4 %

120.9

131.8

-8 %

Central Europe

34.2

20.5

67 %

154.4

99.4

55 %

East Europe

34.6

28.6

21 %

157.8

135.7

16 %

South & West Europe

25.0

12.2

105 %

89.5

61.3

46 %

The Baltics

7.5

6.0

25 %

35.6

29.4

21 %

North America

7.2

6.2

16 %

32.6

24.7

32 %

Asia-Pacific

4.5

5.0

-10 %

25.3

27.3

-7 %

Africa

1.4

0.6

133 %

6.2

2.5

148 %

Zinzino

140.1

106.0

32 %

622.3

512.1

22 %

Faun Pharma

7.2

6.8

6 %

40.0

35.9

11 %

Zinzino Group

147.3

112.8

31 %

662.3

548.0

21 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

