ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021

Strong sales growth during July; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 96.3 (85.3) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 23% and amounted to SEK 3.0 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 11% to SEK 99.3 (89.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2021 increased by 25% to SEK 755.2 (605.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-Jul 20-Jul Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 28.6 31.4 -9% 215.3 223.0 -3% Central Europe 17.8 15.1 18% 125.7 93.9 34% East Europe 24.9 20.4 22% 185.4 143.5 29% South & West Europe 10.7 8.7 23% 81.2 40.5 100% The Baltics 5.4 5.0 8% 41.0 38.4 7% North America 3.9 3.7 5% 28.9 21.9 32% Asia-Pacific 5.0 1.0 400% 41.2 11.0 275% Zinzino 96.3 85.3 13% 718.7 572.2 26% Faun Pharma 3.0 3.9 -23% 36.5 33.3 10% Zinzino Group 99.3 89.2 11% 755.2 605.5 25%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10:00 the 5th of August 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2021,c3392532

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3392532/1450960.pdf Pressrelease Salesreport July https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2939993 CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

SOURCE Zinzino