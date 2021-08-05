ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021

News provided by

Zinzino

05 Aug, 2021, 09:17 BST

Strong sales growth during July; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 96.3 (85.3) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 23% and amounted to SEK 3.0 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 11% to SEK 99.3 (89.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2021 increased by 25% to SEK 755.2 (605.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-Jul

20-Jul

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

28.6

31.4

-9%

215.3

223.0

-3%

Central Europe

17.8

15.1

18%

125.7

93.9

34%

East Europe

24.9

20.4

22%

185.4

143.5

29%

South & West Europe

10.7

8.7

23%

81.2

40.5

100%

The Baltics

5.4

5.0

8%

41.0

38.4

7%

North America

3.9

3.7

5%

28.9

21.9

32%

Asia-Pacific

5.0

1.0

400%

41.2

11.0

275%

Zinzino

96.3

85.3

13%

718.7

572.2

26%

Faun Pharma

3.0

3.9

-23%

36.5

33.3

10%

Zinzino Group

99.3

89.2

11%

755.2

605.5

25%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: 

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10:00 the 5th of August 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2021,c3392532

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Zinzino

Also from this source

Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q2 2021...

ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2020 ZINZINO AB (PUBL)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics