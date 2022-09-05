ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2022
05 Sep, 2022, 13:21 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 16%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 103.5 (90.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 52% and amounted to SEK 7.3 (4.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 110.8 (95.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – August 2022 increased by 4% to SEK 884.2 (850.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
22-Aug
|
21-Aug
|
Change
|
YTD 2022
|
YTD 2021
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
24.2
|
27.3
|
-11 %
|
206.7
|
242.5
|
-15 %
|
Central Europe
|
23.0
|
17.1
|
35 %
|
168.8
|
142.8
|
18 %
|
East Europe
|
25.0
|
24.4
|
2 %
|
209.3
|
209.8
|
0 %
|
South & West Europe
|
11.9
|
9.9
|
20 %
|
98.8
|
91.2
|
8 %
|
The Baltics
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
4 %
|
45.8
|
46.2
|
-1 %
|
North America
|
6.4
|
3.0
|
113 %
|
45.5
|
32.1
|
42 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
6.9
|
4.1
|
68 %
|
49.5
|
45.3
|
9 %
|
Africa
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
4.9
|
0.0
|
Zinzino
|
103.5
|
90.9
|
14 %
|
829.3
|
809.9
|
2 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.3
|
4.8
|
52 %
|
54.9
|
41.0
|
34 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
110.8
|
95.7
|
16 %
|
884.2
|
850.9
|
4 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden -Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 14:00 the 5th of September 2022.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2022,c3625960
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Zinzino
Share this article