ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 16%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 103.5 (90.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 52% and amounted to SEK 7.3 (4.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 110.8 (95.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2022 increased by 4% to SEK 884.2 (850.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-Aug 21-Aug Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 24.2 27.3 -11 % 206.7 242.5 -15 % Central Europe 23.0 17.1 35 % 168.8 142.8 18 % East Europe 25.0 24.4 2 % 209.3 209.8 0 % South & West Europe 11.9 9.9 20 % 98.8 91.2 8 % The Baltics 5.3 5.1 4 % 45.8 46.2 -1 % North America 6.4 3.0 113 % 45.5 32.1 42 % Asia-Pacific 6.9 4.1 68 % 49.5 45.3 9 % Africa 0.8 0.0

4.9 0.0

Zinzino 103.5 90.9 14 % 829.3 809.9 2 % Faun Pharma 7.3 4.8 52 % 54.9 41.0 34 % Zinzino Group 110.8 95.7 16 % 884.2 850.9 4 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden - Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

, Faroe Island, , , , - : , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland

: , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

