Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report April 2021
04 May, 2021, 12:20 BST
Strong sales growth during April; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21%, compared with the previous year.
STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% to SEK 98.7 (84.2) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 97% and amounted to SEK 7.5 (3.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 106.2 (88.0) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – April 2021 increased by 33% SEK 439.7 (330.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
21-Apr
|
20-Apr
|
Change
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29.0
|
31.5
|
-8%
|
123.1
|
127.8
|
-4%
|
Central Europe
|
16.9
|
13.4
|
26%
|
70.9
|
48.4
|
46%
|
East Europe
|
26.4
|
24.0
|
10%
|
107.5
|
80.2
|
34%
|
South & West Europe
|
11.4
|
5.1
|
124%
|
44.9
|
17.3
|
160%
|
The Baltics
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
2%
|
24.5
|
22.4
|
9%
|
North America
|
3.7
|
3.0
|
23%
|
18.3
|
11.5
|
59%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5.5
|
1.5
|
267%
|
25.7
|
5.3
|
385%
|
Zinzino
|
98.7
|
84.2
|
17%
|
414.9
|
312.87
|
33%
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.5
|
3.8
|
97%
|
24.8
|
17.3
|
43%
|
Zinzino Group
|
106.2
|
88.0
|
21%
|
439.7
|
330.2
|
33%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
For more information: Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 13:00 the 4th of May 2021.
