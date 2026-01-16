Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market worth $1.89 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The zinc agriculture micronutrients market is estimated to be USD 1.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.26 billion

USD 1.26 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.89 billion

USD 1.89 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.5%

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Trends & Insights:

The zinc agriculture micronutrients market is steadily growing owing to the increased focus on balanced crop nutrition, yield improvement, and nutrient-use efficiency. Additionally, the growing awareness of crop producers regarding the deficiency of micronutrients in the soil coupled with modern farming practices is driving the use of micronutrients on almost all major crop types.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to register notable growth during the forecast period.

The non-chelated segment is estimated to account for a significant market share (69.1%) in the market in 2025.

The foliar segment is estimated to lead the zinc agriculture micronutrients market in 2025, accounting for a share of 36.9%.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share (37.2%) in the market in 2025.

The zinc agriculture micronutrients market has immense potential for growth in the coming years. And this potential is expected to be driven by the growing awareness of crop producers regarding the necessity of zinc in plant enzymatic processes, hormone regulation, chlorophyll synthesis, and plant development. Zinc imbalance is the most widespread micronutrient imbalance in the world, which occurs in highly cultivated soils, poor soils, and high pH soils. As a result, the use of zinc micronutrient fertilizers has greatly increased in the wake of increasing farmer interest in proper fertilization techniques. This is followed by a growing emphasis on high-value horticultural enterprises, the support of governments in applying micronutrients, and the use of precision agriculture techniques such as foliar application and fertigation.

Asia Pacific, with its large agricultural land area, large number of crops, and growing crop productivity potential, is projected to account for the largest share in the zinc agriculture micronutrients market. Developing nations such as China, India, and ASEAN countries are registering substantial growth in zinc fertilizer consumption due to large-scale occurrences of zinc deficiency in soils, growing interest in enhancing the profitability of farming, and initiatives by respective country governments in promoting the use of micronutrient-enriched fertilizer. Additionally, the growing commercial farming, with substantial support from agricultural extension services and major input companies, continues to fuel the consumption of zinc micronutrients in the region.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is likely to register the highest growth in the coming years. The growing demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables has encouraged growers to adopt zinc micronutrients as an integral part of overall nutrition programs. Additionally, the trend toward greenhouses and protected cultivation and growing high-value crops has opened up opportunities for increased product utilization, which is also driving the growth of the market. Since horticultural crops are susceptible to zinc deficiency and require proper nutrition, the use of zinc agricultural micronutrients is expected to increase in the years to come.

By form, the non-chelated segment is likely to maintain its dominant position, especially within the developing agricultural areas where cost effectiveness has remained one of the key factors. Non-chelated zinc micronutrients possess high demand within the large-scale agricultural practices on account of their efficacy at affordable rates. However, the growth of the segment is expected to be constrained in the years to come due to a high demand for advanced forms within the realm of high-value agriculture.

The report profiles key players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), The Mosaic Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd (Israel), Manvert (Spain), Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd (India), Stoller Enterprises, Inc. (US), Balchem Corp. (US), and ATP Nutrition (Canada).

