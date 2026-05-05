Zifo's SiEE Boston Summit Charts New Roadmap for 'Practical AI' in Life Sciences, Bridging the Gap Between Business Vision and Lab Reality

As the industry grapples with the transition from experimental digital pilots to enterprise-wide AI scaling, Zifo's SiEE Boston summit served as a critical decision-making forum. The primary outcome was a unified consensus: it is time to move beyond the theoretical underpinnings of what is possible and focus on solving the thorny problems that scientists and informaticians face on a day-to-day basis.

"SiEE Boston 2026 proved that the industry is ready to stop asking 'what' AI can do and start solving 'how' it can be implemented with regulatory rigor," said Margaret DiFilippo, Vice President of Customer Success at Zifo. "The exchange established that the future of science depends on democratizing data access and ensuring that our digital transformation projects are built on a foundation of yesterday's data quality combined with tomorrow's automation."

Future-Focused Outcomes and Expert Highlights the summit featured a heavy-hitting agenda of 16 industry practitioners who provided actionable insights into the future of scientific informatics:

Defining the New Scientific Method: Leah O'Brien (Sanofi) challenged the traditional research status quo, outlining how the digital lab revolution is fundamentally accelerating and removing friction from the scientific method for the next generation of researchers.

challenged the traditional research status quo, outlining how the digital lab revolution is fundamentally accelerating and removing friction from the scientific method for the next generation of researchers. AI Implementation at Scale: Mike Crowe (formerly Colgate) delivered critical considerations for AI-assisted product development, while Kelly Desino (AbbVie) showcased how graph analytics are now being used to drive clinical asset prioritization.

delivered critical considerations for AI-assisted product development, while showcased how graph analytics are now being used to drive clinical asset prioritization. The Data-Identity Nexus: A headline panel featuring Ragavi Shanmugam (Zifo) , Will Weiss (Eli Lilly) , Sovanda Kaing (Takeda) , and David Nirschl (J&J) debated that AI-ready data is certainly a prerequisite for AI, but the way to get there will be a combination of mining historical high-value data with for-cause regeneration of new data, with all the right controls and metadata.

A headline panel featuring , , , and debated that AI-ready data is certainly a prerequisite for AI, but the way to get there will be a combination of mining historical high-value data with for-cause regeneration of new data, with all the right controls and metadata. Translational Outcomes: Vinayagam (Vinu) Arunachalam (Takeda) bridged the gap between computational biology and the clinic, discussing the journey from biomarker insight to clinical decisions under regulatory scrutiny.

Deep-Dive Breakout Success The afternoon sessions divided the collective expertise into two specialized tracks to solve technical hurdles in the drug development journey:

R&D Track: Cathy Kuang (Formerly Takeda) spoke on how data, AI, and automation are reshaping life sciences; Ricardo Schiavo (Regeneron) detailed the democratization of lab data; and Chris Perkins (Broad Institute) shared strategies for operationalizing the 'first mile' of lab data flow in complex research environments.

spoke on how data, AI, and automation are reshaping life sciences; detailed the democratization of lab data; and shared strategies for operationalizing the 'first mile' of lab data flow in complex research environments. QA/CMC Track: Lira Mishra (Biogen) addressed the rising urgency of laboratory cybersecurity; Diana Bowley (AbbVie) mapped the digital transformation of bioprocess labs; Clark Leininger (Formerly Moderna) shared lessons on 'Failing Successfully' to ensure project delivery; and Nara Aravamudhan (Zifo) tackled the specific challenges of AI-assisted LIMS rollouts.

A High-Commitment Exchange

The exclusivity of the event was underscored by the high level of engagement from the scientific community. The summit hosted a focused group of nearly 120 attendees. Notably, registered partner organizations showed a remarkable 84% attendance rate, reflecting the critical importance of the SiEE platform in the current technology landscape.

Watch the Sessions

If you missed the debate or want to revisit the technical deep dives, the full event recording is now available. To watch the recording, click here: https://zifornd.com/event/siee-boston-2026-ondemand/

What's Next?

The energy from Boston is moving across the Atlantic. Zifo will host its next global dialogue (SiEE) in Basel on June 2, 2026. https://zifornd.com/event/siee-basel-2026/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com

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