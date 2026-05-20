Zifo Unveils AI-Powered Solution to Generate Traceable, RAG-Driven Toxicology Summaries

New flexible RAG assistant automates toxicology evidence gathering from disparate sources, ensuring strict traceability for confident decision-making.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, today unveiled its AI-Powered Toxicology Summary solution, a flexible Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) assistant that eliminates manual research bottlenecks by automating the rapid retrieval and summarization of disparate toxicology evidence.

Historically, toxicology evidence gathering has been a manual and tedious process across numerous sources, leading to data overload and making it difficult to spot and resolve conflicting findings across studies. Furthermore, generic Large Language Models (LLMs) often suffer from 'knowledge cutoffs,' a lack of domain grounding, and generate user mistrust due to potential inaccuracies, bias, and a lack of transparency.

Zifo's new solution addresses these challenges by utilizing a RAG architecture to ground responses in up-to-date, curated literature rather than relying solely on model pretraining. By producing consistent, structured outputs designed for faster review and downstream reporting, the AI solution condenses insights from large collections of publications into decision-ready responses.

Key capabilities and unique features of the AI-powered solution include:

Evidence-Grounded Answers with Provenance: Outputs are paired with citations and links to original sources, significantly improving user trust and auditability.

Outputs are paired with citations and links to original sources, significantly improving user trust and auditability. Toxicology-First Experience: Unlike generic chat interfaces, the platform is specifically focused on toxicology evidence gathering, compound-centric queries, and concerns such as CMR and skin sensitization.

Unlike generic chat interfaces, the platform is specifically focused on toxicology evidence gathering, compound-centric queries, and concerns such as CMR and skin sensitization. Curated and Extensible Knowledge Base: The system is designed around curated toxicology datasets and can expand to include both additional public and internal sources.

The system is designed around curated toxicology datasets and can expand to include both additional public and internal sources. Multiple Analysis Modes: Depending on user needs, the platform supports semantic search, precise passage extraction (extractive QA), and literature-grounded narrative answers (generative QA).

Depending on user needs, the platform supports semantic search, precise passage extraction (extractive QA), and literature-grounded narrative answers (generative QA). Query Intelligence: The system improves recall by automatically expanding compound queries to include synonyms and identifiers before retrieval.

The solution operates on a robust technical architecture featuring automated data ingestion pipelines, a vector database for semantic indexing (Weaviate), a document store (MongoDB), and domain-suitable embedding models such as SapBERT alongside advanced generative models. The solution is highly configurable and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

Bridging Science and Technology Across the Value Chain

This AI-driven toxicology solution is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Zifo leverages its deep scientific knowledge, technical expertise, and AI know-how to solve the recurring research bottlenecks that frequently drag down progress across the scientific value chain. By combining domain-aware intelligence with advanced technologies such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), dynamic data processing pipelines, and semantic vector databases, Zifo ensures that critical safety evidence is maintained and accessible from the earliest stages of Discovery and Preclinical Safety, through Translational Development, and into Regulatory and Medical Writing.

Zifo's approach is more than just a technical exercise in document summarization; it is a strategic enabler of confident, evidence-backed decision-making. It is about creating an intelligent, auditable ecosystem where disparate public literature and internal study databases seamlessly connect, ensuring context-rich, traceable data flows securely across the scientific value chain of industries like Pharma, Biotech, and Chemicals.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Zifo plans future enhancements to expand beyond PubMed/PMC data to include internal study reports and databases like ToxCast. Additional planned updates include automated report generation features and seamless integrations with Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and knowledge graphs.

The AI-powered Toxicology Summary solution works best within the Discovery & Preclinical/Nonclinical Safety, Translational & Early Development, and Regulatory/Medical Writing support segments of the life sciences value chain.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/ and https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

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