Zifo Expands Informatics Services to Help Solve Difficult Scientific and Data Problems with AI-driven Service Accelerators

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, announced it is expanding its informatics services offering by incorporating AI and data-driven service accelerators to help scientists and informaticians enhance scientific workflows and make data AI-ready across the scientific value chain.

Organizations often struggle to manage, analyze, and utilize the vast amounts of complex data generated by scientific research. This explosive growth in data is an opportunity to provide science-focused industries such as Biopharma, Material sciences and so on, with specialized, AI-powered tools and expertise to overcome data-related challenges, enabling effective decision-making across the scientific value chain. For example, improving data quality and consistency enables deeper scientific insights, which in turn help drive better science. Similarly, maintaining comprehensive data points of all experiments prevents different teams from repeating the same errors or same steps at later stages of research, improving efficiency and reproducibility across the scientific process.

Zifo's AI-enabled informatics capabilities span a range of scientific domains. For instance, Zifo's AI capabilities can assist in compound screening and assay optimization, while natural language processing (NLP) tools can extract insights from unstructured experimental reports. Predictive analytics also help scientists forecast outcomes, design better experiments, and improve decision-making in areas such as bioinformatics, clinical data management, materials research, and so on.

Paul Denny-Gouldson, Zifo's Chief Scientific Officer, said, "By combining our deep understanding of science with cutting-edge AI platforms, we are helping our customers transform data chaos into data intelligence. Our goal is to make AI practical in biopharma, materials science, and other research-driven industries, enabling smarter, better science."

Zifo now offers a comprehensive range of service accelerators, from mapping business processes and setting up scientific platforms to moving and managing data in more advanced ways.

Zifo's expertise extends across a wide range of platforms, including Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), and Omics Data Management and Analysis Platforms that support genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other multi-omics research.

The company also specializes in designing and developing scientific workflows and applications.

Zifo's method focuses on making scientific systems work together and be more efficient so that scientists can get more out of their data. The services play a key role in critical areas such as:

Strategic Consulting: Giving expert advice on how to plan and carry out a data strategy.

Giving expert advice on how to plan and carry out a data strategy. Workflow Design: Making scientific processes run more smoothly and automatically to boost productivity.

Making scientific processes run more smoothly and automatically to boost productivity. Data Migration: Help migrate data between different scientific systems seamlessly considering all the nuances.

Help migrate data between different scientific systems seamlessly considering all the nuances. Data Management: Making sure that data is safe and easy to get to on different systems.

Making sure that data is safe and easy to get to on different systems. Regulatory, Validation, and Compliance: Ensuring all systems and processes meet regulations such as FDA 21 CFR part 11 and EU Annex 11, quality standards, and validation requirements to maintain scientific integrity and audit readiness.

Ensuring all systems and processes meet regulations such as FDA 21 CFR part 11 and EU Annex 11, quality standards, and validation requirements to maintain scientific integrity and audit readiness. Scientific Platform Sustenance: Implementing, upgrading, and maintaining specialized scientific software such as ELN, LIMS, CDS, and so on.

The latest initiative highlights Zifo's commitment to leverage its Scientific Expertise and AI Know-How to contribute to better outcomes and ROI across the entire scientific value chain.

To access Zifo's Data Readiness Survey Report, please click here: https://zifornd.com/blogs/early-days-for-ai-but-scientific-data-management-gains-momentum/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit https://www.zifornd.com; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg