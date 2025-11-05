Zifo Reports Record Customer Satisfaction Scores for Scientific Application Support and Lab Compute Services

Average CSAT ratings of 4.7 to 4.9 out of 5

Nearly 89% of all ratings were a perfect 5

Zifo's Lab Compute engineers and analysts have resolved more than 10,000 incidents

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, reported higher-than-industry-average customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores for its support of scientific applications, including the Lab Compute Service (LCS) for the second quarter, underscoring the company's reputation for customer focus, reliability, responsiveness, and scientific IT excellence.

While the overall customer satisfaction score in the U.S. has dropped for three consecutive quarters, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ASCI), with the latest score being at the same level as it was in 2012, Zifo's Lab Compute Service has consistently outperformed this benchmark by achieving average ratings of 4.7 to 4.9 out of 5, with nearly 89% of all scores a perfect 5.

The number of customer satisfaction (CSAT) responses for Zifo's LCS service has doubled since 2021, reflecting increased engagement from the scientist community. In the second quarter of 2025, LCS surpassed 2,500 customer ratings, with fewer than 1% of all scores ever falling below 3 -- a testament to sustained service quality amid rapid growth.

Zifo's CSAT results demonstrate the company's technical prowess as well as its capacity to convert complex scientific computing requirements into IT outcomes that are in line with business objectives. Such consistency indicates both operational maturity and user trust in a field where stability, compliance, and uptime are crucial, while also significantly reducing the daily frustration that scientists feel when IT systems impede their research.

"Science moves fast, but bad IT slows it down," said Neil Whitworth, Global Director, Lab Compute Services at Zifo. "For too long, scientists have had to fight their tools instead of using them. Our Lab Compute Services flip that story -- turning IT from the villain everyone dreads into the quiet partner they actually like working with. And we know that many labs out there are struggling with failure-to-launch across their Digital and Lab Automation initiatives, and they tell us that lack of skills on the ground are the cause. Good Lab Compute establishes the foundation for automation, integration, and digital evolution by placing knowledgeable, dependable people where you need them," he added.

Zifo's Lab Compute team provides comprehensive Scientific System Platform support -- from instruments to informatics -- tailored to the needs of global life sciences organizations. Operating across 43 global sites, Zifo's LCS team supports more than 25,000 scientists, manages over 100 unique applications. And thus far, Zifo's Lab Compute engineers and analysts have resolved more than 10,000 incidents, consistently delivering stability, compliance, and speed.

The exceptional CSAT scores were made possible by a global team of more than 2,500 certified professionals and consulting scientists, supported by over 100 AI accelerators developed through Zifo's Practical AI³ program. This approach enhances operational intelligence -- enabling predictive maintenance, risk mitigation, and smarter automation in research environments.

With over 15 years of proven partnership in the life sciences sector, Zifo's LCS integrates local lab IT support, automation and AI expertise, and managed services spanning cloud, data, and biometrics. The service also encompasses testing and validation, compliance consulting, and change and release management, ensuring systems meet stringent global standards.

To support customers across a range of regulatory and operational needs, Zifo offers three distinct service models in the Lab Compute vertical:

GxP App Operations and Support Services for validated systems, managing compliance, validation, and audit readiness.

for validated systems, managing compliance, validation, and audit readiness. Application Operations and Support Services for biomedical research platforms, optimizing performance through automation and self-service tools.

for biomedical research platforms, optimizing performance through automation and self-service tools. Minimal Maintenance Teams (MMT) that provide 'lights-on' stability and readiness for systems in, or approaching, retirement.

Zifo's commitment to continuous improvement in satisfaction, scalability, and scientific enablement ensures its LCS offering continues to meet the demanding standards of global life science organizations.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit https://www.zifornd.com; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/; https://zifornd.com/services/lab-compute-services/

