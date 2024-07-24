Zesty Introduces Cloud Insights and Automation Platform To Ensure Optimization and Cloud Operational Excellence

With prescriptive insights and AI automation for cloud infrastructure management for multiple CSPs, Zesty's platform makes it simple to optimize cloud spending and performance, improve utilization rates, and create new opportunities for FinOps and DevOps teams

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty, a leader in automated cloud infrastructure management, announced today the launch of its Insights and Automation Platform. Designed to support a multi-cloud strategy and transform cloud challenges into opportunities for FinOps and DevOps teams, the platform optimizes cloud spending and improves utilization rates with prescriptive insights and automation, empowering companies to focus on innovation, not cloud or budget management.

As global innovation drives continuous exponential cloud growth, more than half of CIOs have reported an increase in their IT budget for this year specifically to enhance their capacity for financing new projects. Overseeing multiple vendors, intricate cost structures, and ever-evolving company needs have created enormous complications for companies as they scale and budget. While R&D teams prioritize leveraging cloud services to drive innovation and competitive advantage, Finance teams focus on controlling costs and ensuring budget adherence.

Zesty's platform incorporates new insights to drastically simplify SMB and enterprise cloud cost management by prioritizing the highest value recommendations for FinOps teams. For example, the recommendations focused on reducing unused resources alone can help companies cut costs by 7%, which in some cases represents millions of dollars annually. The platform also hosts Zesty's AI-driven flagship solutions, Commitment Manager and Zesty Disk, which automatically scale cloud resources up and down and identify potential savings across services. Zesty's integration of insights and automation ensures that cloud investments consistently align with evolving business objectives with even greater efficiency and savings.

"CIOs are constantly exploring avenues to finance new projects. The Zesty Insights and Automation Platform will play a pivotal role in identifying areas of waste and help to free those funds for innovative projects. Machine learning capabilities and predictive analytics are driving serious returns for FinOps teams, with some of our customers recovering over a million dollars a year from cloud waste and using that to amplify innovation," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and Co-Founder of Zesty. "Our mission is to help businesses easily eliminate cloud-related waste in all its forms, financial, cloud resources, environmental, and time. Our platform comes at a critical time given the industry's urgent need for effective financial management of cloud operations. Companies across all industries are desperate for a guide on their FinOps journey, and we are excited to be able to help."

Zesty sets a new standard for the fragmented FinOps industry, providing a unified and efficient approach to cloud management, transforming visibility into action with prescriptive insights and automation, optimizing services such as AWS' EC2, EBS, RDS, S3, ELB, EIP, and Azure's Virtual Machines. Fueling its commitment to enhancing cloud infrastructure efficiency, Zesty manages billions in AWS contracts. Zesty's customer-centric approach earned the company a near-perfect (4.9/5) CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score) in 2023.

To learn more about Zesty's Insights and Automation Platform or to book a demo, click here.

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations accelerate innovation with its cloud infrastructure optimization platform. Powered by machine learning, Zesty provides FinOps and DevOps teams with prescriptive insights and automation to achieve the ideal utilization of cloud resources and enables CIOs to balance operational excellence and costs. Zesty's optimization platform helps companies efficiently allocate resources for applications, with solutions for compute, storage, containers, databases, and more, saving time and money.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible while reducing waste. With offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, Kiev, New York, and London, Zesty supports thousands of organizations, helping them get maximum value out of their cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/.