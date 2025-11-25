Zesty to Showcase Automated Multi-Layer Kubernetes Optimization Platform at AWS re:Invent

The company will reveal the latest enhancements to its multi-layer automated platform, which optimizes resource allocation and cloud commitments in real time, achieving deeper cloud savings, lower performance risk, and efficient scaling as demand shifts.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a leader in Kubernetes optimization, today announced it will be showcasing the newest additions to its powerful automated Kubernetes optimization platform at AWS re:Invent 2025 , December 1-5 in Las Vegas, at booth #784. Throughout the week, Zesty will demo the latest optimization capabilities designed to help organizations cut Kubernetes costs at every layer, while maintaining performance in dynamic, production-grade environments.

As Kubernetes continues to dominate cloud-native architectures, enterprises face mounting operational and financial challenges. Teams are forced to manually forecast resource needs, resize containers, manage cloud commitments, and react to shifts in workload demand across both the resource and financial layers. These activities are labor-intensive, prone to human error, and often result in costly overprovisioning, as at scale, even small inefficiencies can multiply into significant financial waste and service risk.

Zesty solves these challenges by providing intelligent automation that continuously optimizes Kubernetes resources and financial commitments in real time.

At the resource layer, Zesty's FastScaler enables 5x faster boot times so teams can safely reduce unnecessary pod replicas, while Zesty's Pod Rightsizing aligns CPU and memory to real-time usage. In addition, persistent volume autoscaling automatically adjusts storage capacity to prevent overprovisioning while maintaining availability.

At the financial layer, Zesty's flagship offering, Commitment Manager, dynamically manages EC2 and VM commitments to automatically maximize both savings and flexibility. Spot protection ensures failed Spot instances are replaced in under 40 seconds, allowing teams to safely extend Spot coverage and reduce costs.

Zesty has recently implemented a major update to Commitment Manager. The solution now also includes micro-savings plans, marking a shift away from blended commitment models. This evolution gives organizations greater flexibility and precision in optimizing EC2 coverage, allowing them to adapt faster to workload fluctuations, maximize cost efficiency, and eliminate commitment lock-in, even in dynamic environments.

Together, these capabilities deliver true multi-layer Kubernetes optimization, adjusting compute, storage, and financial commitments in real time to maximize efficiency. Zesty's proactive, multi-layer approach eliminates the need for manual tuning and forecasting while ensuring workloads remain performant, resilient, and cost-efficient. By continuously aligning resources and commitments with real-time application demand, organizations can reduce cloud spend, improve responsiveness, free engineering time, and maintain strong SLAs.

With Zesty's continuous automation, customers are already achieving dramatic improvements. By automating resource rightsizing and shifting from reactive to predictive scaling, customers have reduced Kubernetes costs by up to 50%, while improving workload stability and freeing engineering teams to focus on innovation rather than ongoing configuration work.

"Kubernetes environments change by the minute, making manual optimization impractical and downright foolish from an enterprise perspective, where the ability to scale is critical," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and Co-Founder of Zesty. "We're excited to showcase how our platform is transforming DevOps and infrastructure teams, freeing them from tedious forecasting and tuning by providing the intelligence and automation to not just scale, but scale smart. With Zesty, they can focus on building rather than managing infrastructure."

During re:Invent, Zesty CTO and Co-Founder Alexey Baikov will also lead a session titled "Supercharge your Karpenter: Pro tactics for smarter K8s optimization" on Wednesday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. in the Partner Experience Pavilion. The session will explore advanced techniques for fine-tuning Karpenter to better align resource allocation with real-world workloads, and how multi-layer automation can further improve performance, scalability, and Kubernetes cost efficiency.

About Zesty

Zesty empowers organizations to enhance performance and drive cost efficiency through intelligent, multi-layer Kubernetes optimization. Leveraging automation, Zesty dynamically aligns compute and storage resources with real-time demand while maximizing commitment coverage to ensure both flexibility and savings. By eliminating manual infrastructure management and optimizing every layer of the Kubernetes environment, Zesty helps teams reduce cloud spend, improve efficiency, and maintain peak application performance.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective for organizations of every size.

To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/.

Media Contact