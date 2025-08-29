Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market worth $4.18 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Zero Trust Network Access Market is expected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2030 from USD 1.34 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during 2025–2030.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.34 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.18 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 25.5%

25.5% Segments covered: Offering, Deployment mode, Organization size, Application area, Vertical, and Region

Offering, Deployment mode, Organization size, Application area, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing adoption of cloud-native environments accelerates demand for zero-trust network access (ZTNA) across industries. As enterprises shift to hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, finance, healthcare, and technology sectors require secure, identity-based access that aligns with modern cloud security principles. The rise in distributed applications, dynamic workloads, and remote access needs exposes organizations to risks that traditional perimeter-based models cannot address effectively. ZTNA enables continuous verification, least-privilege access, and application-specific connectivity, ensuring security without hindering agility. This transition drives investments in adaptive policy enforcement, context-aware authentication, and integration with secure access service edge (SASE) platforms, allowing enterprises to secure cloud-native environments while maintaining operational efficiency and scalability.

Solutions offering segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The solutions segment holds the largest market share in the ZTNA market as organizations increasingly adopt advanced access control technologies to secure distributed workforces and cloud-based resources. With the rise of hybrid work models, multi-cloud adoption, and growing credential-based threats, businesses are turning to robust ZTNA solutions such as agent-based ZTNA, agentless ZTNA, and universal ZTNA for granular, application-specific, and context-aware access. These solutions deliver continuous verification, least-privilege enforcement, and integration with identity and device posture assessments under a unified security framework. Enterprises benefit from enhanced visibility, reduced attack surfaces, and improved compliance alignment, making ZTNA solutions a preferred choice, particularly in sectors with sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period

With expansive digital ecosystems and globally distributed operations, large enterprises are prime adopters of zero trust network access (ZTNA) to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. These organizations require identity-based, least-privilege access controls, continuous verification, and application-specific connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Large enterprises are investing in advanced ZTNA solutions such as agent-based and universal ZTNA to secure remote workforces, protect sensitive data, and ensure regulatory compliance at scale.

High security budgets enable the integration of AI-driven user behavior analytics, adaptive policy enforcement, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks. Additionally, the need to secure third-party and vendor access within complex supply chain networks is accelerating the adoption of ZTNA among large enterprises, as these solutions minimize exposure from external partners and protect business-critical assets. This approach enables large enterprises to enhance resilience while maintaining secure and efficient operations across global markets.

Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific's zero trust network access (ZTNA) market is expanding rapidly, driven by accelerating cloud adoption, remote work trends, and evolving regulatory frameworks. China, India, Japan, and Australia invest in digital transformation initiatives, smart cities, fintech, and critical infrastructure, prioritizing secure access. Rising cyberattacks targeting financial services, manufacturing, and government sectors, combined with increasing incidents of credential theft and phishing, fuel demand for identity-based, least-privilege access controls.

The region's diverse regulatory mandates, such as Singapore's Cybersecurity Act, India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and Australia's Critical Infrastructure Security reforms, emphasize secure connectivity, data privacy, and continuous verification. Strategic partnerships, including collaborations between global ZTNA vendors and regional telecom providers, enhance access security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As reliance on digital ecosystems grows, ZTNA providers are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific to deliver scalable, compliance-ready solutions, positioning the region as a pivotal growth hub for the global Zero Trust Network Access Market.

Top Key Companies in Zero Trust Network Access Market:

Palo Alto Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (Israel), Teleport (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Ivanti (US), and Forcepoint (US) are the key players in the ZTNA market.

