Water-soluble Fertilizers Market worth $31.00 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The water-soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow from USD 22.25 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 31.00 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Water-soluble Fertilizers Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 22.25 billion

USD 22.25 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.00 billion

USD 31.00 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.9%

Water-soluble Fertilizers Market Trends & Insights:

The water-soluble fertilizer market experiences substantial growth because farmers need advanced nutrient management systems that improve crop yield and reduce environmental damage. Market momentum receives support through new regulatory frameworks, which mandate balanced fertilization together with improved nutrient application throughout precision agriculture and fertigation system implementation. The development of formulation technologies that produce completely soluble NPK blends together with chelated micronutrients has enhanced product performance while improving crop response. Water-soluble fertilizers function as the primary growth engine for specialty fertilizers because their usage expands across all horticultural crops, fruit and vegetable crops, plantation crops, and now large-scale field crop irrigation through drip and sprinkler systems.

The Asia Pacific in the water-soluble fertilizers market is estimated to account for the largest revenue share of 46.2% in 2026.

By type, the micronutrient segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% between 2026 and 2031.

By mode of application, the foliar segment is set to register the highest CAGR.

By formulation type, the liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By crop type segment, the horticultural crops segment is expected to dominate the market.

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The market for global water-soluble fertilizers (WSF) shows strong growth because farms are replacing their old nutrient management methods with more efficient systems, and farmers need better crop production results. The market is expanding because more growers are using fertigation and foliar application methods, which are especially common in horticulture and high-value crop production. The government initiatives that promote balanced fertilization, together with micronutrient application, serve to boost demand because they promote better soil health and increased agricultural productivity. Farmers have started to use WSF with precision agriculture technology because it helps them improve their crop nutrient intake while improving their crop quality and reducing their fertilizer losses. The new formulation technology advances, which produce completely soluble nutrient formulas that do not contain chloride and provide crop-specific nutrient combinations, lead to better agricultural practices. The water-soluble fertilizer market shows rapid growth because farmers want to adopt sustainable farming practices while increasing their field productivity to meet their growing agricultural needs.

The Field Crops Segment is Estimated to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Crop Type Segment.

The field crops segment holds a significant share within the crop type segment of the water-soluble fertilizer (WSF) market because farmers grow staple crops, which include cereals and pulses, oilseeds, and cotton, across extensive farmland. Farmers need to apply essential nutrients in proper quantities and at suitable times to attain maximum crop production and produce high-quality results under intense agricultural practices. The rising use of fertigation and precision nutrient management methods in corn, wheat, rice, and soybean cultivation has resulted in increasing WSF requirements for this crop category. Farmers are switching from traditional fertilizers to water-soluble grades because they need to increase their per-hectare productivity to meet the world's growing food demands. The government support programs, which promote micronutrient application and balanced fertilization practices, help to strengthen the field crops segment, which controls the entire WSF market.

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In the Mode of Application Segment, Foliar is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment in the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market.

The water-soluble fertilizers market will experience its fastest expansion through foliar application, which stands as the most rapidly growing segment within its application mode. The method achieves rapid nutrient uptake because it supplies nutrients directly to plant leaves. The method enables plants to absorb nutrients more effectively while maintaining their nutritional requirements during essential growth periods through flowering and fruit development. The method becomes widely used in horticulture and high-value crops because it effectively enhances crop quality while boosting yields and improving plants' ability to withstand non-living environmental stresses. The growing adoption of micronutrient formulations and their ability to work with precision farming methods leads to increased adoption of these products. Farmers who need effective yet economical nutrient management options will find that foliar application becomes more popular in both developed and emerging agricultural markets.

Based on Region, Europe is Estimated to Account for a Significant Share of the Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market.

Europe maintains a substantial water-soluble fertilizer market share because its agricultural methods have advanced, farmers have widely adopted precision farming techniques, and the region has implemented strong regulatory systems. The horticulture and greenhouse industries flourish in countries such as Spain, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, which use fertigation and foliar application techniques to achieve maximum crop yield and quality. The region's strict environmental regulations for nutrient runoff control and soil health management practices require farmers to use high-efficiency fertilizers, which include fully soluble and specialty nutrient blends. WSF consumption increases because of the rising demand for high-value fruits, vegetables, and ornamental crops. Europe operates as a developed market for water-soluble fertilizers, which experiences ongoing growth through its investments in sustainable agriculture and irrigation technology improvements.

Top Companies in the Water-soluble Fertilizers Market

The report profiles key players such as Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), ICL Group (Israel), PhosAgro (Russia), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia), SQM (Chile), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), Coromandel International Limited (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (India), Katyayani Organics (India), Zuari FarmHub Limited (India), and Aries Agro Limited (India).

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