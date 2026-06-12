Patient Monitoring Devices Market worth $76.11 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow from about USD 55.60 billion in 2026 to USD 76.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 55.60 billion

USD 55.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 76.11 billion

USD 76.11 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.4%

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the blood glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, hospitals & clinics are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% till 2031.

India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

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The increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and neurological conditions is significantly expanding the application scope of patient monitoring devices. These conditions often require continuous assessment and long-term management, making patient monitoring systems essential for tracking vital parameters and enabling timely clinical intervention. The growing patient population, particularly among aging demographics and individuals requiring ongoing care, is fueling demand for continuous and remote monitoring solutions. Moreover, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting wearable devices, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), cardiac monitoring systems, and multiparameter monitors due to their ability to support early diagnosis, improve patient outcomes, and reduce hospital readmissions. This trend is further supported by the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring programs across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. As healthcare systems increasingly focus on preventive care, digital health integration, and personalized treatment approaches, demand for patient monitoring devices is expected to witness strong growth, thereby broadening the overall market landscape.

Blood glucose monitoring devices accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2025.

The widespread adoption of blood glucose monitoring devices across both developed and emerging regions significantly contributes to their leading market share. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing need for continuous disease management have accelerated demand for glucose monitoring solutions worldwide. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and self-monitoring blood glucose devices provide real-time glucose insights, enabling better treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes. Additionally, increasing awareness of preventive healthcare and the growing preference for home-based monitoring solutions are supporting broader adoption. Technological advancements such as wearable CGM devices, smartphone connectivity, and cloud-based data integration further enhance patient convenience and treatment adherence. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement support and strong product innovation continue to strengthen the segment's position, reinforcing its dominance in the global patient monitoring devices market.

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Hospitals & clinics accounted for the majority share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2025.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising hospital admissions, and growing demand for continuous patient surveillance are key factors driving the dominance of hospitals & clinics in the patient monitoring devices market. Hospitals and clinics remain the primary settings for monitoring patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and critical care conditions that require real-time tracking of vital parameters. General wards, intensive care units (ICUs), and emergency & trauma centers increasingly rely on multiparameter monitors, glucose monitoring systems, cardiac monitoring devices, and other advanced monitoring technologies. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing patient volumes, and rising investments in connected healthcare systems continue to strengthen device adoption. As healthcare facilities increasingly prioritize early diagnosis, continuous monitoring, and improved patient outcomes, procurement and utilization of patient monitoring devices continue to rise, reinforcing the segment's leading market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has a large and rapidly aging population, along with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory conditions, particularly in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing disease burden and growing patient pool are significantly driving demand for continuous monitoring solutions across healthcare settings. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, expanded access to medical services, and increased healthcare expenditures are accelerating the adoption of advanced patient monitoring technologies. The growing penetration of wearable devices, remote patient monitoring solutions, and digital healthcare platforms further supports market expansion. As healthcare systems across the region continue strengthening critical care and home-based healthcare capabilities, the demand for patient monitoring devices is expected to increase substantially, supporting the region's high growth trajectory.

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Top Companies in Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Patient Monitoring Devices Market include Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), ARCHIMED SAS (Natus Medical) (France), Compumedics Limited (Australia), and Nonin Medical, Inc. (US).

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