Zensai Unveils the World's First Human Success Software Platform, Empowering Employees to Learn, Grow and Succeed Every Day

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the only AI-powered learning, engagement and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced the company's official name change to Zensai, a combination of words that reflect learning, growth, knowledge, and enlightenment as one pursues mastery to help the collective organization achieve better business outcomes. The rebrand underlines the company's mission to make humans more successful through mastery of the right skills, combined with creating a people-first culture where learning, empowerment, and growth are the benchmarks for success.

Gallup's latest employee engagement survey shows that a lack of engagement at work may cost the economy $2 trillion as employees deal with unclear expectations and weak connections to their employer's mission. By putting people first, Zensai humanizes success to empower businesses to achieve optimal performance and business outcomes with an AI-powered platform made to make people better.

Building on the continued success from 2023, where the company grew over 50% year over year globally, today, Zensai unveiled the industry's first Human Success Platform—a comprehensive suite of AI-powered talent development applications designed to help people and businesses unleash their full potential. With the new Human Success Platform, HR teams and business leaders now have access to a suite of talent development tools that bring together enhanced performance management, deep employee engagement, and an advanced learning environment, to empower employees to do the best work of their lives.

Zensai's Human Success Platform brings forth a suite of three unique learning, engagement, and performance management applications—Learn365 (previously LMS365), Engage365, and Perform365—purpose-built to drive more efficiency, speed, and scale including:

Promoting Mastery, Powered by Purposeful AI: Supercharge individual growth, accelerate onboarding, and streamline compliance—all while empowering your workforce to become a master in their unique skillset and talents—with assistance and guidance from AI.

Supercharge individual growth, accelerate onboarding, and streamline compliance—all while empowering your workforce to become a master in their unique skillset and talents—with assistance and guidance from AI. Learning in the Flow of Work: Make performance conversations part of workplace culture by ensuring employees feel valued and engaged in their work every single day, all within the trusted Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Make performance conversations part of workplace culture by ensuring employees feel valued and engaged in their work every single day, all within the trusted Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Aligned Performance: Daily check-ins, real-time feedback, and AI-powered insights help speak to both the hearts and minds of employees while providing clear goals and guiding employees to exceed them.

Zensai's 2023 acquisition of Weekly10 marked a momentous collaboration between two formidable industry disruptors. The union brought the birth of the Human Success Platform, the only Microsoft-first suite of talent development tools with AI embedded throughout the user experience. By combining data-driven insights that deliver continuous development, personalized learning paths, and real-time check-ins, HR teams can quickly optimize for increased performance all within employee's' existing flow of work.

With 2M+ users across 2,000 companies worldwide, the company experienced significant growth in 2023 securing $20M in capital funding to further continue the company's global expansion. After successfully completing its M&A integration of Weekly10 in August, with 100% employee satisfaction, the company closed out the year strong being Globally Certified™ a Great Place to Work® by the industry's leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership.

Supporting Quotes:

"Building a motivated and future-ready workforce is the number one priority for businesses everywhere and we've quickly shifted from focusing on people as resources, to focusing on giving people a better environment, to focusing on investing in their growth and development. It's not about kombucha on tap and free pizza nights anymore, it's about creating an environment where employees have the skills and tools they need to be successful. When asked what legacy I want Zensai to leave on the world, my answer is simple: we're done with our mission when every single Human Resource department is called the Human Success department."

- CEO of Zensai, Rasmus Holst

"At DAZN we believe that our most important asset are our people and we invest a lot of time, energy, and resources to ensure we give our people every chance to succeed. We love partnering with Zensai to make this a reality and fully believe in their vision of transforming the industry from Human Resources towards Human Success."

- Josh Briggs, Head of People Development at DAZN

"Organizations are strengthened by their people, and at Go1, we've found that the most successful and engaged companies are those that invest in their workforce and empower their employees to learn, grow, and develop. We truly value our partnership with Zensai, and believe in their mission of propelling human success within the workplace."

- Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Go1, Andrew Barnes

"Having spent nearly three decades at Microsoft, it didn't take long for me to see the immediate impact Zensai's Human Success platform brings to Microsoft 365 customers and partners worldwide. With a deep-rooted passion for employee motivation, workplace culture and personal well-being, Zensai is on its way to creating an entirely new product category designed to empower and transform traditional Human Resources as we know it."

- Dave Willis, Board of Directors at Zensai

About Zensai

Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow. Learn more at http://www.zensai.com/

