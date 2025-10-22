Zensai Recognized Among Top HR Tech Companies in Fosway's 2025 AI in Learning Systems Market Assessment for Leadership in AI-Driven Innovation

Zensai Earns Category-leading Positioning for Delivering Tangible Business Impact and Driving AI Innovation That Transforms How Organizations Learn and Succeed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced its recognition in Fosway's 2025 AI in Learning Systems Market Assessment. The report positions Zensai as one of the highest-ranked vendors, highlighting its ability to deliver live AI capabilities alongside a comprehensive roadmap for future innovation.

Fosway AI Roadmap Reality Chart 2025

In the assessment, Zensai is highlighted on Fosway's Vendor AI Reality Chart, showing how its live AI capabilities and roadmap compare with other players in the talent acquisition and learning technology market. The research evaluates 44 companies on maturity, adoption, and functional breadth of AI in learning technologies, with Zensai among the top 4.

Zensai is recognized for its innovative application of AI to personalize learning, enhance skills development, and deliver measurable business outcomes for customers worldwide.

Fosway highlights the company's key strengths, including:

Live AI at scale – 100% of mainstream AI features are live, including smart AI-driven personalized recommendations for content and people.

100% of mainstream AI features are live, including smart AI-driven personalized recommendations for content and people. Strength across advanced AI features – A strong balance of live Next Wave and Edge Advantage capabilities, placing Zensai among the few vendors truly "walking the AI talk" with customers today.

A strong balance of live Next Wave and Edge Advantage capabilities, placing Zensai among the few vendors truly "walking the AI talk" with customers today. Innovation and integration roadmap – Comprehensive coverage of future AI feature innovations, strengthened by a strategic partnership with Microsoft, leveraging Copilot and direct Microsoft 365 integration.

"AI is transforming how L&D teams design, deliver, and measure learning, yet few organizations are able to tie it to real business results," said Anders Fabricius, Group Training & Development Manager at KOMPAN Global. "We needed a global, scalable solution to help train and onboard employees across different cultures, and we chose Zensai for its seamless integration with Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and AI innovation that links learning directly to performance. With Zensai, we're finally able to do that and create more personalized and engaging experiences."

The report introduces Fosway's AI Reality Chart positioning vendors based on both their AI capability and customer adoption. Zensai's placement underscores its strong track record of embedding AI into its learning systems in ways that drive tangible results. This includes automating skills mapping, providing personalized learning paths, and surfacing insights that align talent development with organizational strategy.

According to Fosway, companies are prioritizing practical AI solutions that improve productivity, support future skills, and enhance employee experience. Zensai's recognition reflects its ability to meet these demands at scale for large organizations across industries.

"As AI reshapes how people learn and grow at work, it's vital to distinguish between hype and reality," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "Fosway's recognition of our strong live delivery and positive placement on the AI Reality Chart validates our strategy and the value our platform delivers every day. Our mission has always been to unlock people's success, and AI allows us to do this at scale, making learning more intelligent, adaptive, and impactful for organizations worldwide."

Building on its recent recognition as a Core Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, the company's inclusion in the 2025 AI in Learning Systems Market Assessment reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage AI to drive measurable business outcomes.

Read more about our recognition and what it means for the future of learning on the Zensai blog

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group (https://www.fosway.com/) is Europe's #1 HR industry Analyst focused on Next Gen HR, Talent and Learning. Founded in 1996, they are known for their unique European research, their independence and their integrity. For over 28 years, they have been analyzing the realities of the market, and providing insights on the future of HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway analysts work extensively with their corporate clients to understand the inside story of the challenges they are facing, and their real experiences with next gen strategies, systems and suppliers. Their independent vendor analysis also provides a vital resource when making buying decisions and system selection.

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose, Head of Communications

lrose@zensai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801996/Zensai_Fosway_AI_Chart.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145971/Zensai_Logo.jpg