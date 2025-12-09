Zendure Spreads Holiday Cheer with Christmas Offers

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas around the corner and energy costs climbing, Zendure is rolling out special promotions on its SolarFlow balcony and rooftop systems. These offers help households tap into clean solar power and keep bills down this winter.

SolarFlow 800 Plus is an affordable energy storage solution that is equipped with an intelligent 800 W inverter and a 1.92 kWh battery, which can be flexibly expanded with up to five additional batteries to a maximum capacity of 11.52 kWh. The integrated 48 V LiFePO₄ battery system reduces energy losses by up to 25 percent. Two 750 W MPPTs increase yield even in low light conditions, while a 14 V low-voltage start improves power generation even in low sunlight conditions by 10 to 20 percent. The system also supports up to 1000 watts of alternating current (AC) input from the on‑grid connection.

SolarFlow 800 Pro is an intelligent storage system for balcony power plants that combines a microinverter, hub controller, and battery. With a base capacity of 1.92 kWh, expandable to 11.52 kWh, it offers high flexibility. Four 660 W MPPTs support a maximum solar feed-in of 2,640 W. GaN technology ensures a charging efficiency of 96 percent, while the 48 V battery management system reduces energy losses by up to 25 percent.

SolarFlow 800 Pro + 2 x 440W Panels : 600 € (was 799 €)

SolarFlow 2400 AC is a plug-and-play energy storage solution for households with rooftop photovoltaic systems. The system is built on an AC-coupled architecture and can be connected to a 2,000 W microinverter and a hub controller. It delivers up to 2,400 W of bidirectional AC output also in off-grid modes to ensure a reliable, self-sufficient power supply. It stores energy in an AB3000X battery with a capacity of 2.88 kWh, up to six AB3000X batteries can be connected.

ZENKI HEMS received a major update this December, transforming its balcony energy storage system into the smartest home computer: heat pumps automatically run when electricity is cheapest or even negative, the same applies to electric vehicles. Furthermore, smart plugs allow washing machines or electric heaters to be integrated into the system within seconds.

With this special Christmas campaign, Zendure empowers greener holidays and sets the stage for a fresh, sustainable start to the new year. Learn more at zendure.de and at Amazon.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

