Empowering Homes, Energizing Lives: Zendure Drives Sustainable Energy Innovation on World Engineering Day 2026

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience

Founded in 2017, Zendure's mission is deeply personal for CEO Bryan Liu. Growing up in rural China, Liu often studied by the dim light of a kerosene lamp. When electricity finally reached his village, the transformation was immediate.

"The electrification of my village changed everything," Liu recalls. "It brought safety, opportunity, and a better quality of life. That experience drives everything we do at Zendure."

Today, that drive is positioned as the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS). What began as an effort to make solar power simple has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem combining high-performance hardware, AI-driven software, and intelligent energy services.

Solar power, Simplified and Smart

Zendure's philosophy is straightforward: capture the sun's energy during the day and use it—free of charge—when it matters most.

At the heart of this experience is HEMS 2.0, Zendure's next-generation energy management system built on a three-tier architecture (device, PaaS, and SaaS). HEMS 2.0 seamlessly connects solar panels, batteries, and appliances into a synchronized ecosystem.

Powering this system is ZENKI™ 2.0, Zendure's advanced AI engine that predicts consumption, automates energy dispatch, and optimizes energy use based on weather forecasts and electricity prices. Integrated with over 840 European energy providers, ZENKI™ can reduce household energy costs by up to 73% compared to standard option.

SolarFlow Series: Energy Solutions for Every Home

In February 2026, Zendure unveiled three new SolarFlow models to complete its industry-leading product matrix. These solutions address diverse needs, from balcony solar storage to rooftop PV integration:

SolarFlow 2400 Pro

A flagship, AI-driven bi-directional AC storage system for high-power balcony and rooftop installations. It supports up to 4800W combined input and offers expandable capacity up to 16.8 kWh for peak-load support.

SolarFlow 2400 AC+

A premium retrofit solution designed for existing rooftop PV systems. The Premium Retrofit AC-Coupled Storage Solution for Existing Rooftop PV systems. It enables households to boost self-consumption with 2400W AC bi-directional without replacing current installations.

SolarFlow 1600 AC+

An affordable entry-level option offering intelligent control and flexible expansion for smaller PV systems.

All models prioritize safety with ZenGuard™ Battery Protection, featuring dual BMS architecture, intelligent self-maintenance, and self-extinguishing capabilities, while offering full smart-home integration via MQTT.

Beyond Storage: True Energy Intelligence

Zendure's vision extends beyond hardware. With ZenWave™, a dynamic electricity retail service launched for the German market, the company closes the energy loop.

By combining HEMS scheduling with dynamic pricing, energy optimization becomes fully automated. In Leipzig, a household consuming 5,000 kWh annually can save an estimated €620 per year with ZenWave™ compared to a fixed-rate plan.

"By making clean energy easy to use, we're empowering people to adopt sustainable solutions in their everyday lives," says Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure.

Accelerating a Sustainable Future

"Our purpose is to accelerate a sustainable future—to bring it closer, faster," says Liu.

Zendure's commitment directly aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. By providing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy, the company supports SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products also contribute to SDG 11, building sustainable cities and communities. Furthermore, its efficient, eco-friendly ecosystem contributes to SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Today, Zendure stands as the only brand offering a fully integrated ecosystem of high-performance solar storage hardware, AI-driven energy management, and intelligent energy services—empowering households across Europe to achieve energy independence and actively participate in the energy transition.

