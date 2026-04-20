Zadarma, the leading cloud telephony provider across Europe, the United States, and Latin America, is now available in Italian

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma, an international VoIP service provider with over 2.5 million users across the globe, has announced that its platform is now fully available in the Italian language. This represents a major milestone for the company that bridges the gap between Italian-speaking users and Zadarma's services. Italian becomes the ninth language available on the platform.

The website, user interface, and all services have been fully translated, and 24/7 customer and technical support is now available in Italian.

Zadarma is now available in Italian

This significant platform update also adds to one of Zadarma's recent key releases: AI Voice Agent. The agent can handle calls, reduce team workload, answer common customer inquiries, and transfer calls to human agents when necessary. It operates based on predefined rules and a business's knowledge base to provide accurate responses aligned with the company's communication style. The AI voice agent is now available in Italian, along with 22 other languages.

Other recent Zadarma developments include:

Launch of a new data center in Madrid, Spain, becoming Zadarma's sixth data center

Integrations with leading CRM and AI platforms, including, Salesforce, Zoho, Hubspot, ElevenLabs and Retell AI

Publication of the company's API OpenAPI schema on GitHub

Team's chat feature in Zadarma's Teamsale CRM

These updates and new services show Zadarma's commitment to meeting its customers' changing communication needs. As its service portfolio grows, the company remains committed to providing services in users' native languages, without requiring them to use a foreign language.

About Zadarma

Founded in 2006, Zadarma has grown into a major global VoIP provider. The company offers a wide range of services, including virtual phone numbers in over 110 countries, global VoIP calling, Cloud PBX, AI voice agent, Teamsale CRM, and integrations with leading CRM and AI platforms. With six data centers across three continents, Zadarma guarantees fast, reliable communication services for customers worldwide.

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Contact:

Iryna Kadiievska

PR and Marketing Specialist

ik@zadarma.com