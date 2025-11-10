Zadarma, a Global Cloud Communications Provider, Acquires Spanish VoIP Company Megacall

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma, a leading European cloud communications provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of Megacall , a VoIP provider based in Malaga, Spain. This marks Zadarma's second acquisition. Last year, the company acquired the US VoIP provider, VoIPVoIP .

This acquisition helps Zadarma grow its presence in Europe, and brings new tools and services to Megacall customers.

With this acquisition, Megacall customers will have access to an updated, user-friendly website, and the wide range of new services, including:

Speech Analytics and AI Tools. Gain insights to improve your business.

Gain insights to improve your business. Virtual Phone Numbers in 110+ countries. Create a local presence anywhere.

Create a local presence anywhere. Cloud PBX. A user-friendly business phone system.

A user-friendly business phone system. Built-in CRM with Call Tracking and Reports

Extended API and Ready Integration with Popular CRM and AI systems . RetellAI, Vapi, ElevenLabs, Zoho, HubSpot, Clientify and more.

. RetellAI, Vapi, ElevenLabs, Zoho, HubSpot, Clientify and more. 24/7 Customer Support: Chat or phone support anytime.

Megacall stands out for offering turnkey solutions, providing fully customized setups tailored to each client's specific needs - a model that complements Zadarma's more flexible, self-service approach.

Zadarma managed the transition carefully. Megacall customers continued their services uninterrupted, while gradually gaining access to the new features.

About Zadarma

Founded in 2006, Zadarma is a global cloud communications provider with offices in Bulgaria, UK, Poland and Spain. The company has six data centers across six countries on three continents.

Zadarma offers a wide range of cloud communication tools. These include virtual phone numbers in 110+ countries, global calling service, cloud PBX, CRM, integrations with popular CRM and AI systems, and a variety of other in-house communication solutions. Its 24/7 multilingual support helps customers worldwide set up the system quickly and easily.

Zadarma has established a strong presence in Europe and continues to expand internationally. The company remains devoted to innovation and serving its customers.

About Megacall

Megacall, founded in 2008 in Malaga, Spain by Phoenix Solutions SLU, provides VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) services. For over 15 years, it has been helping businesses digitalize their communications. Megacall provides services for small and medium businesses, enterprises, and non-profit organizations.

The company is known for its strong customer focus. Megacall also gives back to society, collaborating with organizations like Aldeas Infantiles, Samaritans in Spain, and the José Carreras Foundation against leukemia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573268/5606802/Zadarma_Logo.jpg