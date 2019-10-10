Yoga Clothing Market Size Worth $47.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yoga clothing market size is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Shifting inclination towards comfortable and stylish clothing among fitness enthusiasts at the global level is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Additionally, increase in stress levels among the millennial population due to hectic workstyle has paved the way for practicing various fitness exercises including yoga on a daily basis. Yoga clothes are considered comfortable for stretching and have the ability to absorb sweat during vigorous physical activity.

Key suggestions from the report:

The women application segment generated a revenue of USD 20.7 billion in 2018. The children segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025 due to high participation by children in yoga classes to maintain physical and mental health

in 2018. The children segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025 due to high participation by children in yoga classes to maintain physical and mental health The offline channel generated a revenue of USD 24.7 billion in 2018. The online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025 due to growing popularity of e-commerce channel as a purchasing medium among the millennials

in 2018. The online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025 due to growing popularity of e-commerce channel as a purchasing medium among the millennials Asia Pacific dominated the yoga clothing market in 2018 with a revenue of USD 11.9 billion in 2018.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Yoga Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

The children application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. It has been observed that parents are encouraging their children to join yoga classes as it can be beneficial for their mental and physical health. The health experts recommend that yoga can increase concentration level, along with improving mental health, among children.

The offline channel generated a revenue of USD 24.7 billion in 2018. Majority of the consumers prefer to purchase their yoga clothing after giving it a try on the supermarket or specialty cloth stores. Moreover, these stores keep products and sizes of different brands. Some of the offline stores also provide customized offerings to their buyers in order to keep their products' visibility high in the clothing products market.

Asia Pacific led the yoga clothing market and generated a revenue of USD 11.9 billion in 2018. Consumers are expected to increase spending on various fitness activities due to expansion in the middle-class working age groups in developing countries including China, India, and Bangladesh. Additionally, the governments of various countries including China, Japan, and India have been framing favorable policies, which are aimed at promoting the fitness activities from school to the professional level. This inclination towards health and fitness among the consumers and governments is expected to promote the yoga participation and thus, in turn, will fuel the market demand for clothing products over the next few years.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Lululemon athletica, Green Apple Active, Alo Yoga, Be present, Hosa Yoga, Athleta, Inner Waves, Lily Lotus, Mika Yoga Wear, and Shining Shatki. Various manufacturers are taking efforts on new product launches, along with collaborating with the distributors, to expand their brand reach over the next few years.

