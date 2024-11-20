Yellowstone TV Stars, Super Models, A-List Actors, and Musicians - Join International Polo Superstars to Headline Fort Worth, Texas Celebrity Event. Inaugural 2024 NCHA Celebrity Cutting Presented by Icon Global

Partial list of confirmed attendees include - Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone series actor and producer), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelor), Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, Teen Wolf), Luke Grimes (Yellowstone) Forrie Smith (Yellowstone) LaMonica Garrett (1883, Lioness), Jefferson White (Yellowstone) Nacho Figueras (Model, Argentine Professional Polo Player), Austin Hebert (Lioness), Jen Landon (Yellowstone), Thad Luckinbill (Lioness, The Young and The Restless), Brecken Merrill (Yellowstone), Aminah Nieves (1923), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), Michelle Randolph (Land Man, 1923), and Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends With Us). Australian Actress Nicole Kidman is also confirmed.

Musician/ Actor Luke Grimes (Kayce on Yellowstone) will perform at the VIP Meet & Greet.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Global and the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) have teamed up to unite and benefit UT Southwestern Medical Center FW in the first annual NCHA Celebrity Cutting presented by Icon Global at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Tx. Nov 29th. Video

Actor Producer Taylor Sheridan and wife Nicole Sheridan have corralled an enormous amount of support via various shows and plethora of business interests, including Cast members of Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Landman, Lioness, and others.

"The inaugural NCHA-owned event heralds an incredible and unprecedented level of attendance and a ground swell of participation with human and equine athletic talent." – said Nicole Sheridan, who is co-chairing the fundraiser together with Ms. Kit Moncrief of Fort Worth.

"The success of the buildup to this first-time event managed by the NCHA and presented by Icon Global has been an incredible team effort," stated NCHA executive director Mr. Jay Winborn, everyone has leaned in to get behind us and ensure the success of the night. Winborn tapped the international ranch and real estate brokerage Icon Global as the presenting sponsor. "Icon is a top-shelf company that is renowned for innovative global marketing reach and who has an incredible record of success. They are a perfect partner for NCHA to help energize a new focus on our event," he said.

Icon Global founder Australian Bernard Uechtritz said, "We are all in. In addition to our presenting sponsorship, we are bringing the Icon marketing machine and creative reach to the table for our VIP guests, and to launch exposure to Icon's 2025 pipeline of new legacy assets.

I have called on a friend, Nacho Figueras, to help. Figueras, dubbed the David Beckham of Polo, is a globally recognized Polo professional and former face of Ralph Lauren model, he is an all-round international superstar, Polo promoter, and entrepreneur. He is bringing his fun, philanthropic energy, connections, and presence to the event with us. Nacho and his equally talented wife, Delfina Blaquier, also a model and equestrian, are flying in from Argentina to support and compete for the cause. The A-List celebrity lineup of competitors and attendees is off the chart with actors, supermodels, and musicians of every genre confirmed to ride, attend, rally, promote or otherwise influence and enhance. Notably, each and all are giving up their personal time and talent during Thanksgiving weekend, truly exemplifying the meaning of Thanksgiving this year." said Uechtritz.

Women Athletes. In an era of increasing visibility and appreciation for professional female athletes' accomplishments; fans of supermodel, horsewoman, and year-round cutting horse contestant Bella Hadid are hoping that she might soon officially announce her entry and participation. Nicole Sheridan is an equally serious and professional horsewoman. Jen Landon, daughter of acclaimed actor Michael Landon and Yellowstone actress (teeter) will return to the arena at Will Rogers Coliseum. Rachael Patton 24 is another NCHA standout, accomplished competitor and multiple prize-winning athlete. United States Polo Association's professional female player, Olivia Uechtritz, 23, is also entered. Uechtritz has competed at the highest level of Women's Polo Tournaments since she was just 17 years old, playing in Open Women's competition in France, USA, England, and South Africa.

About NCHA- "The NCHA promotes and celebrates the cutting horse, whose origin on Western ranches allows us to support ranching and its western heritage. By establishing rules for the conduct of cutting horse shows, NCHA strives to give cutters a level playing field and a progressive class structure, which accommodates everyone from the beginner to the advanced competitor. NCHA draws on the diverse talents and background of its members and encourages their participation in helping it achieve these goals."

About IG- Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for unique, high-end ranches and real estate globally. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas, listed at $725 million, in a world record sale. The Waggoner is known as the largest ranch in North America under one fence. The firm recently launched in Europe, opening offices in London, England, and Normandy, France. Icon Black Label Privè is a private service representing off-market, non-public real estate and unique business assets for discrete clientele across several categories.

About UT Southwestern-UT Southwestern, one of the nation's premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution's faculty members have received six Nobel Prizes and include 25 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 24 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 3,200 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 120,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 5 million outpatient visits a year.

