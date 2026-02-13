ICONIC FLORIDA POLO FACILITY HITS THE MARKET

AN UNPARALLELED LEGACY AND LEGENDARY PROPERTY IN MODERN POLO HISTORY LISTED FOR SALE BY ICON GLOBAL.

Texas/Colorado Polo Dynasty - Jornayvaz Family to Sell Prestigious Legacy Asset in Landmark Transaction.

WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iconic Valiente Polo Farm, regarded globally as the most renowned and accomplished polo facility of the modern era, is being offered for sale for the first time in its extraordinary history.

Set across approximately 150 acres of pristine, private, and immaculately manicured land in Wellington, Florida, Valiente Farm is considered the most revered address within the global polo community - a place whose legacy transcends ownership and whose impact on the sport is unmatched. Four championship fields, barns, accommodations and infrastructure like no other.

"Valiente Farm is hallowed ground, and no matter its future owner or its future use, it will always be hallowed ground in the world of Polo." - Icon Global Founder, Bernard Uechtritz.

Conceived through the passion, vision, and lifelong commitment of Robert (Bob) Jornayvaz, Valiente Farm represents a singular achievement in equestrian sport, design, and operational excellence. Jornayvaz assembled world-class architects, designers, horsemen, and management teams to build not only the iconic Valiente complex, barns, entertainment and hospitality infrastructure and its championship fields, but an entire ecosystem that redefined what was possible in polo.

Valiente fields became the foundation for unprecedented global, competitive team success, while simultaneously serving as a platform for generations of aspiring professionals and amateur players. Through collaboration with the legendary G.O.A.T, Adolfo Cambiaso, and his La Dolfina bloodlines, together with the Jornayvaz family's J5 Equestrian breeding operation, managed for decades by Roberto Zedda, Valiente evolved into the most successful and comprehensive polo enterprise in the sport's history. Winning teams with winning horses that literally changed the game, while conquering the most coveted tournaments, winning polo championships the world over, including multiple US OPEN titles.

From its earliest days - when the land was still an orange grove - Valiente Farm was envisioned as more than a polo facility. Jornayvaz designed the property with future flexibility in mind: engineering an intricate yet simple sports complex capable of evolving across decades, disciplines, use and development opportunities.

At the vortex of the world's most prestigious and expensively built equestrian estates and competition venues within the Golden Triangle of Wellington, Valiente Farm offers unparalleled value and versatility of use. The property can host multiple concurrent events and lends itself to a wide range of uses, including polo, show jumping, dressage, reining, cutting, or conversion into a private multi-estate enclave or venue of any kind. Such adaptability was always central to its design.

Comparable opportunities are nonexistent. The most recent sale of similar size and use of significance includes the 2022 National Polo Center and Isla Carol transactions, which together, traded for approximately $150M. The site of the Winter Equestrian Festival showgrounds is also comparable in size.

Valiente Farm, on every level - privacy, tranquility, flexibility, and ambience stands apart. Truly One of One. A rare opportunity for new stewards to continue their own vision and build upon one of the greatest dreams ever realized in sport.

About Valiente

As of February 2026, Valiente remains one of the most successful organizations in high-goal polo, most recently securing the 2024 C.V. Whitney Cup title, the sixth title for Valiente, retained back-to-back. Historically, the team is most noted for its dominance in the Gauntlet of Polo and the U.S. Open Polo Championship having won the latter in 2015 and 2017, while finalists in 2024, they lost, narrowly, to La Dolfina 10-7. Valiente is a 5-time winner of the USPA Gold Cup, 2-time winner of the World Polo League All-Star Challenge (2019 and 2020) and swept all three major 26-goal tournaments of the Triple Crown of Polo (US), in one season.

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, national and global marketing campaigns for Iconic real estate, and additionally provides specialty advisory and portfolio services for owners of unique assets across the USA, parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Icon represents banking and governmental institutions, and high net worth individuals', as well as corporations and family offices globally, in the acquisition, management and disposition of property in all asset classes. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz.

Icon Global - media package - Valiente Farm

Icon Global - video - Valiente Farm Trailer

Media Contact: 214.855.4000, Info@icon.global