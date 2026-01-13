$45 Million Iconic Teton Ridge TR9 Ranch Enterprise Sells

Purchaser Theorem Ranch expands land and livestock acquisitions and continues commitment to Western Equestrian Sports expansion via owners Jason and Kisha Itkin.

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Global, representing the Seller's, has marketed, sold and closed the former Teton Ridge TR9 Ranch and Western Equestrian Sports training complexes in Weatherford, Texas.

Teton Ridge, owned by TWG Global, is dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of Western sports and culture.

Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz said, "Icon is pleased to have represented Teton Ridge TR9 stakeholders in this unique, fast-paced, record setting asset sale.

We are additionally, absolutely thrilled to congratulate and welcome both Jason and Kisha Itkin to the arenas of Weatherford and Fort Worth, the Western sports capitals of America. Icon Global joins Theorem and Teton Ridge in continued unified support and furtherance of all Western sports and equestrianism via sponsorships and special events".

"We are committed to maximizing this ranch's potential," Theorem's Kisha Itkin said. "We believe this ranch will be a key component of our plan to help grow Western performance sports. The elite facilities will provide unique opportunities for horses, trainers, riders, and fans. The possibilities are endless."

"For generations, cattle drives between the two states shaped ranching traditions, horsemanship skills and the shared values that defined the American West," Jason Itkin stated. "By linking these two properties, we plan to celebrate that legacy while helping increase the nation's appreciation for Western culture."

As owners of the $23.2 million sire Stevie Rey Von, the Itkins believe the ranch will create exciting opportunities for longtime Western performance enthusiasts- and for new audiences who will fall in love with the sport through experience.

Icon Global officially brought the Teton Ridge (TR9) ranch assets to market with a pricing structure in September of 2025. The transaction and transfer to the Itkin's via Theorem Ranch closed on January 8, 2026, within about ninety days. Icon associate broker Don Bell led the sale.

Uechtritz added, "as with many unique and extraordinary properties we typically represent, there are always the professional skeptics who love to challenge and opine on our value proposition, the typical shallow buyer prospect pool, and those that even predict that the asset will never sell. However, this is our niche - Icon continues to successfully excel in this category of hard-to-do rainmaking and bringing successful conclusions to the sale of unique real estate assets of all kinds, oftentimes setting price records within our process along the way.

Icon also represents the historic and Iconic $64 M Soldier Creek Cato Ranch in Sheridan Wyoming, the $79 M Mt Solitude Ranch near San Antonio and the J L Bar Ranch Resort & Spa near Sonora Texas.

About Teton Ridge

Teton Ridge is the premier Western sports media, lifestyle & entertainment company.

TWG Global is co-chaired by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, who launched Teton Ridge in 2019 with support from investors including Jim Breyer and the Less Bass Family Office.

About Theorem Ranch

Theorem Ranch is a Montana and Texas based horse and cattle ranch operation dedicated to excellence and to expanding the reach of Western horses, events, and culture across the country.

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, global marketing and sales campaigns as well as advisory services for owners of unique real estate assets across the USA and Europe, representing individuals, institutional lenders, corporate owners and family offices. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz.

