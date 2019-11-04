Yealink unveils new Certified for Microsoft Teams- voice and video devices for personal use and meetings at Microsoft Ignite

The new devices include the Yealink CP900, a portable USB/Bluetooth speakerphone for personal use, huddle rooms and anyone on the go. The Yealink CP900 won the rAVe Best of InfoComm 2019 Award for Best Room Audio Product.

- High-quality audio for users to be heard and involved more easily

Using a CP900, users can enjoy crystal-clear sound thanks to Yealink's distraction-free HD audio technology, and six-microphone beamforming for a premium full-duplex experience, which includes AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation), NS (Noise Suppression) and DSP (Digital Signal Processing), so everyone on the call can be clearly heard and fully involved.

- Ease of connection and portability for getting started quickly

To make it easier to get connected, the Yealink CP900 offers simple plug-and-play USB cable connections, or Bluetooth connections to computers, smartphones and tablets.

- Touchable smart button for an interactive experience

Multiple smart buttons for full call-control compatibility offer a low-learning-cost experience and call effectiveness. Deep integration with Microsoft Teams include a dedicated Teams button, making it easier for users to interact with the device and enjoy the Teams collaboration.

MVC800, MVC500 and MVC300: a comprehensive bundle MTR video solution

Yealink has designed MVC300 for focus room with a special speakerphone and camera. The speakerphone CP900 works with the MVC300 as a flexible peripheral, combining both microphone and speaker for a superior audio experience, while the camera UVC30 supports auto framing, so users do not have to deal with PTZ controls.

The MVC series of video solutions are bundled solutions including everything you need to seamlessly and intelligently interact, connect and collaborate with Teams users. The MVC series now includes the brand-new MVC300, the MVC500 and the MVC800, which are designed for immersive Microsoft Teams meetings for focus, and small, medium and large meeting rooms.

"Yealink is committed to bringing more reliable and flexible device choices to our customers, making it easier for customers to select the solutions they seek and to collaborate conveniently using equipment from a single vendor," said Stone Lu, Yealink's co-founder and vice chairman of Sales and Marketing.

An overview of Yealink's broad range of Microsoft Teams video and audio devices:

- Certified for Microsoft Teams Audio devices:

Desk phone T55A, T56A and T58A for personal desk

Speakerphone CP900 for huddle rooms, personal use and on-the-go

Conference phone CP960 for conference room

- Certified for Microsoft Teams Video devices:

MTR MVC800 for medium and large rooms

MTR MVC500 for small rooms

MTR MVC300 for focus and small rooms

Video phone VP59 for personal desk and executive rooms

"Yealink's Certified for Microsoft Teams devices and Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions provide our customers with a portfolio of device solution for every user and scenario," said Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices. "As our customers increasingly depend on Microsoft Teams for calling and meetings in their modern workplace, devices like the Yealink CP900 play an important role in enabling a high quality experience for today's highly mobile users."

