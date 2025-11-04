Yealink Launches New T7/T8 SIP Phone Series to "Ring in Smart Zone" -- Redefining Smart, Secure, and Streamlined Workspaces for the Hybrid Era

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work continues to reshape global business communications, professionals demand smarter tools, stronger protection, and more seamless experiences. As the world's No.1 SIP phone brand for eight consecutive years (source: Frost & Sullivan), Yealink once again leads the evolution with the launch of its next-generation SIP phone lineup — the T7 and T8 Series, under the theme "Ring in Smart Zone."

Smart Workspace: Smarter Design for Modern Offices

image

Positioned for different tiers of professional use, the T7 Series is designed for mid-range users, offering a refined design, color display, and essential intelligence for everyday communication. The T8 Series, built for high-end users, takes performance further with advanced AI Noise Cancellation, an emergency button, antimicrobial materials, and an elegant invisible-hinge design.

Both series feature optimized Acoustic Shield and powerful 3W speakers for crystal-clear conversations in dynamic environments. Sustainability remains central to Yealink's innovation — with green packaging and power-saving modes across all models, and PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials applied to the premium T87W and T88 Series, significantly reducing plastic waste and carbon footprint.

Secure Workspace: Three Rings of IP Phone Protection

Security stands at the heart of the T7/T8 Series. Built on Yealink IP Phone's "Three Rings of Security" framework, the phones deliver multi-layered protection across devices, networks, and data:

Core Ring ensures device integrity through a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) and secure key management.

ensures device integrity through a and secure key management. Shield Ring protects network connections from intrusion and unauthorized access with 802.1X authentication, maintaining the resilience and stability of enterprise communications.

protects network connections from intrusion and unauthorized access with authentication, maintaining the resilience and stability of enterprise communications. Guard Ring safeguards data transmission with TLS 1.3+ encryption, securing signaling, media, and user data both in transit and at rest.

Together with Yealink's end-to-end key management system, these defenses form a robust and future-proof security architecture that helps organizations maintain compliance, confidentiality, and confidence worldwide.

Streamlined Workspace: Simplified, Connected, and Flexible

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 (available in T7-W models and all T8 models) and Bluetooth 5.0, the new series supports flexible connectivity and effortless peripheral pairing. The T8 Series also features Device Mode — simply connect the desk phone to a laptop via one USB-C cable, with no need to switch platforms — ensuring a seamless and unified workflow for all users.

Industry Solutions: Empowering Every Scenario

The T7/T8 Series powers over nine industries and dozens of professional scenarios — from executive offices and call centers to front desks and open offices — enabling professionals to communicate smarter, safer, and faster.

With the T7/T8 Series, Yealink redefines enterprise communication for the hybrid era — blending Smart design, Secure architecture, and Streamlined experience to build a truly connected "Smart Zone" where technology, trust, and sustainability meet.

About Yealink

Yealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-three video conferencing provider and the world's No.1 SIP phone brand.

For more information, visit www.yealink.com

