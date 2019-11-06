Yealink Tops the SIP phone Market Share for a Second Consecutive Year and Takes Gold for Customer Satisfaction

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has topped the list for the SIP phone segment for a second consecutive year with a market share of 27.3% in 2018, according to latest Global Enterprise Communications Platforms and Endpoints Market report by Frost & Sullivan. Yealink, who further holds the lead in the industry as the world-class collaboration solution provider, also received the highest customer satisfaction rating for its VoIP phones in the small business market in 2018, as revealed by Eastern Management Group.

Yealink's care for every detail of user experience is the driving force behind its achievements: The "Acoustic Shield" technology pioneered by Yealink brings distraction-free voice clarity to open workspaces by using multiple microphones to create a virtual sound-wall which can remove background noise; For group sessions, Yealink has designed noise proof technology. The AI-power feature automatically detects and suppresses non-human voices to optimize conference efficiency and to minimize distractions; The Device Management Platform offers a solution for deploying UC endpoint devices with high-efficiency and low cost.

Yealink identifies the needs of different user groups. With products designed to ensure that workers can enjoy the same workflow in small, mid-size and large rooms or on-the-go, users and companies of all sizes can find their perfect tools for productivity and connectivity with flexible investment at Yealink. To target the high-end business phone market, the New T5 Business Phone Series comes equipped with adjustable HD displays, supports cordless DECT handsets to enhances mobility and ensures a distraction-free voice with "Acoustic Shield" technology.

With the company's footprint spreading across more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink has formed strategic partnerships with several global telecom giants including AT&T, Verizon, BT, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telstra and China Telecom. Certificated by Microsoft Teams, Yealink has developed a wide-ranging product portfolio integrated seamlessly with it. The products, including the newly-launched USB speakerphone CP900 and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) MVC300, is displaying at booth #1613 during Microsoft Ignite from November 4 to 8 in Orlando, the US. During the Microsoft Teams session dated Nov.4th, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, introduced how new category Yealink Teams Collaboration Bar, can help to boost team productivity and efficiency for huddle room collaboration.

Looking forward, Yealink will continue to optimize solutions for connectivity and hassle-free collaboration with its technological innovations, providing users with more reliable AI-powered solutions to deliver a user-friendly experience and help its customers achieve more.

About Yealink

Yealink (Stock Code:300628) is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipment (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Awards Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893392/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yealink