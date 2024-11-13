YASC Canada 2024: Embracing the Future of Real Estate with AI at the Helm

Yardi Canada opens Day 1 of YASC with a focus on AI-driven solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® welcomed over 1,000 attendees to the first day of YASC Canada 2024, marking the conference's return to Canada for the first time in over 20 years. The event kicked off with an impactful general session themed "The Future is Now – and It Needs AI," setting the stage for discussions on how artificial intelligence will shape the future of real estate.

Yardi® welcomed over 1,000 attendees to the first day of YASC Canada 2024. Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada, welcomed attendees.

Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada, opened the session, reflecting on Yardi's growth in Canada since the company established its presence over two decades ago. "From just five staff members in our Toronto office to a team of more than 500 across three offices, Yardi Canada has grown alongside our clients. Our remarkable presence in Canada has left us with a significant responsibility to build trust, communication and mutual support."

The general session highlighted Yardi's dedication to delivering AI-powered solutions that streamline operations, enhance user experience and drive efficiencies for property managers across Canada.

"The next chapter of real estate requires us to embrace AI and the opportunities it offers, and Yardi is committed to providing our clients with the tools to adapt to a rapidly changing market," Altobelli continued. "There's never been a more exciting time to collaborate and innovate. Here's to another 40 years of growth, partnership and pushing the industry forward!"

For a detailed recap of today's general session, read the Yardi blog here.

About Yardi

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for real estate companies worldwide. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is dedicated to driving innovation and helping clients succeed in the real estate industry. For more information, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557077/Yardi_YASC.jpg