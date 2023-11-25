YAS MARINA CIRCUIT HOSTS AUCTION OF SPECTACULAR RACING AND SPORTS CARS DURING #ABUDHABIGP WEEKEND

Ethara

25 Nov, 2023, 13:54 GMT

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend's milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX will host an exclusive auction featuring over 30 of the world's most desirable collector cars, including F1® racecars and state-of-the-art supercars.

Taking place on the iconic start-finish line on Saturday 25th November, global petrolheads can stream the auction on Bonhamscars.com. Sales from the "On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction," held by Bonhams|Cars in partnership with Formula 1 Paddock Club, with sales expected to reach over US$20 million.

The Bonhams On The Grid Auction will see iconic cars including Mario Andretti’s championship winning 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 on sale on Saturday
The 2006 McLaren MP4/21, driven by Räikkönen in the infamous Monaco incident will be on sale in Abu Dhabi
The impressive line-up of cars has been on public display at Yas Marina Circuit across the whole weekend in a custom built, state-of-the-art gallery, just 100 metres from the track, as well as in fan zones and within the Paddock.

Headlining the exclusive auction are F1® cars that have not only competed, but also triumphed in Grands Prix and are therefore etched in the memories of countless global fans who have avidly followed the sport.

Mario Andretti's 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 – the "Black Beauty" in which the American racing superstar claimed his Formula 1® World Drivers' Championship title offers the only opportunity to own a F1® car from an American World Champion. It is offered in the sale for an estimate of US$6.5 – 9.5 million.

Another exciting opportunity to acquire a F1® racecar is with Kimi Räikkönen's McLaren MP4/21, offered at an estimate of US$2.5 – 3.5 million. Räikkönen achieved two podium finishes with the McLaren, however in Monaco the engine overheated and Räikkönen is famously remembered for heading back to his yacht instead of the team's paddock.

Other auction items of note include: Formula 1® World Champion Driver, Fernando Alonso's 2022 custom-specification McLaren Elva; a uniquely specified Porsche 911 RSR, along with a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 Super Veloce.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285352/Ethara_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285353/Ethara_2.jpg

