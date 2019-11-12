Yardi Recognised for Property Management Software, Tech Innovation by MECSC+R

Real estate software innovator is recognised with two awards at the 2019 Retail Congress Middle East & North Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate technology provider Yardi® was honoured to accept the Best Property Management Software and Best Technology Innovation Awards at the recent Retail Congress MENA 2019 hosted by MECSC+R in Dubai.

The Middle East and North Africa Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards honour outstanding achievement in retail, marketing, NOI enhancement and the design/development of standout retail properties.

The awards ceremony took place on the 29 October 2019 at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai, and celebrated one of the fastest-growing industries in the UAE: retail real estate. Each year, the awards celebrate hard-working and innovative retailers, shopping centres and service providers who have achieved excellence. The event also provides a showcase for top businesses.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and would like to congratulate all our clients who were also honoured for outstanding business achievements," said Said Haider, Yardi regional sales director for the Middle East, who accepted the award on the company's behalf. "Yardi has a proven track record of success in retail real estate across the Middle East through state-of-the-art solutions that represent the best use of technology for property managers and investors."

About Retail Congress MENA 2019

Organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSC+R), Retail Congress Middle East & North Africa 2019 brought together shopping centre industry professionals, retailers, management and consulting companies, architects and design companies, entertainment and leisure companies, product and service providers to the industry, all under one roof for three days of networking, deal-making and exploring new business opportunities. To learn more, visit retailcongressmena.com.

About the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres (MECSC)

The voice of the retail industry for retailers, shopping centre owners, management, service providers and all retail professionals in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond, visit mecsc.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

