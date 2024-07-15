Yakima Chief Hops Introduces Groundbreaking High Oil Hop Extract to Intensify Aroma Profile of Beer

YAKIMA, Wash., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a grower-owned global hop supplier, proudly announces the launch of HyperBoost™! Previously known as YCH 701 Trial, HyperBoost™ is the latest innovation to come out of YCH's Research and Development Program. Designed to easily pour in the fermenter as a dry-hop addition, HyperBoost™ excels at amplifying hop aroma and increasing final beer yield. It can be used anywhere pellets are normally used, including cold-side applications.

Technical Marketing Manager Tessa Schilaty also runs FWD, a new program by YCH and Yakima Chief Ranches (YCR) that engages brewery partners in trialing innovative products. The inaugural cohort of 68 breweries located across 21 different countries received HyperBoost™ as their first trial product. "It's been thoroughly battle-tested by our brewing partners. The positive feedback confirms that we have achieved something exceptional," says Schilaty of her direct work with brewers trialing HyperBoost™ in different applications. She adds, "HyperBoost™ is one of the most exciting product launches that I've worked on. It fills such an important need in the industry right now – a product that can increase beer yield and improve flavor."

Concentrated at 40-70% oil through an inventive supercritical CO 2 extraction technique, HyperBoost™ delivers a high concentration of survivable compounds in variety-specific aroma attributes. Currently, HyperBoost™ is ready to ship in 100g and 1kg aluminum bottles in Citra®, Simcoe®, Mosaic®, and more. Dosing will vary by process, equipment, and desired outcome. Most brewers are using HyperBoost™ in the fermenter as an active or post-fermentation dry hop addition, but it can also be used in the whirlpool.

Contact your YCH sales representative about HyperBoost™ and take the aroma and flavor profile of your beer (or hop water) to the next level! Reach out to us at brewinghelp@yakimachief.com with questions on utilization, storage, product specifications, or any other inquiries.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

