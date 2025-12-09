Yakima Chief Hops Launches Latest Pink Boots Blend, Strengthening Education and Gender Diversity in Fermentation

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) in partnership with the Pink Boots Society (PBS), is proud to release the latest Pink Boots Blend, created to support women and non-binary individuals in the fermentation industry through education and professional support.

The 9th Annual Pink Boots Blend will be comprised of Ekuanot®, Centennial, HBC 638, and Mosaic®! This year's blend combines tropical citrus and stone fruit notes with herbal and woody accents for a vibrant fruit medley complemented by a soft undertone of white tea and cedar. "By offering both expressive citrus and grounding base characteristics, the blend empowers brewers to explore flavor in ways that feel both approachable and innovative," says YCH Sensory Coordinator Dominic Wise. "There's a soft, delicate aspect to this year's blend that we're excited about and think brewers will too."

YCH will donate $1 from every pound of the blend sold directly to PBS, funding scholarships, training, and professional opportunities for all members. "As the industry shifts, the Pink Boots Blend gives producers of every size a way to stay creative and stay connected. It's not about the scale of participation, it's about the commitment to keep innovating together," says PBS Executive Director, Georgina Solis. "Its impact reaches far beyond flavor; it strengthens the entire industry and contributes to professional development for women and non-binary talent."

With over two thousand members across 31 countries, the Pink Boots Society's mission is clear: support women and non-binary individuals in the rapidly growing fermentation and alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. The Pink Boots Blend directly supports this mission and gives brewers (and other makers) a high-quality product that opens the door to creative possibilities! Learn more about the Pink Boots Blend at www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/9th-annual-pink-boots-blend. For general inquiries about the blend or YCH, please contact us at hops@yakimachief.com.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect the world's finest brewers with family hop farms.

