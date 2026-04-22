Yadea Showcases High-Performance Electric Mobility at Motorbike Istanbul

ISTANBUL, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is participating in Motorbike Istanbul, one of the region's key industry events. On April 22, Yadea hosts its on-site launch event, introducing the Velax high-performance electric motorcycle and the CL9S high-quality family electric tricycle to the Turkish market for the first time, bringing its globally proven products closer to local users.

Yadea Launch Event Venue

Backed by strong global capabilities, Yadea has ranked No.1 in global electric two-wheeler sales for nine consecutive years. The company continues to lead the industry in R&D investment, with total investment exceeding approximately TRY 38.5 billion over the past five years. With more than 40,000 retail outlets worldwide and responsive after-sales service. As the industry's only brand that can self-produce and self-develop core components—including battery, motor, and controller—Yadea maintains strict control over product quality and performance. The brand has also initiated localized production in Turkey earlier this March, further strengthening its long-term commitment to the market.

The newly launched Velax reflects Yadea's capabilities in high-performance electric motorcycles. It delivers a peak power of 3200W, a top speed of 60 km/h, and a maximum torque of 172 N•m, with a climbing ability of up to 15°. Designed for durability and intelligent riding, it features IPX7 waterproofing, Bluetooth unlocking, family account sharing, and a side-stand power cut-off system. Equipped with front and rear 220mm disc brakes and CBS, Velax effectively shortens braking distance and enhances riding safety.

CL9S is designed to provide a high-quality and comfortable riding experience for daily use. It features an automotive-grade headlight system with a high beam brightness of up to 25,000 cd and illumination covering up to four lanes, improving night-time visibility. Additional highlights include hill descent control, 3C explosion-proof glass, and a cloud-like comfort cabin supported by comfort-tuned suspension. A 12-inch ultra-slim panoramic display and motorcycle-grade wide-profile tires further enhance usability and stability. The booth also features a broader lineup of electric mobility products, including electric bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters, offering solutions for diverse usage needs.

Guided by a commitment to quality and durability, Yadea aims to bring reliable, high-standard electric mobility solutions to the Turkish market. By focusing on long-term product performance and user experience, the brand seeks to enable more local users to benefit from high-quality electric mobility and support the ongoing evolution of short-medium transportation.

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