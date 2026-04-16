Yadea Debuts at Motorbike Istanbul as World's Top Electric Two-Wheeler Brand, Entering Turkish Market

ISTANBUL, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, will make its official debut in the Turkish market at the upcoming Motorbike Istanbul exhibition, marking a key step in its global expansion.

Invitation from Yadea to the Istanbul Motobike 2026

From April 22–25, at Hall 8 (8.SALON), Booth 8-151, Istanbul Expo Center (İstanbul Fuar Merkezi), the brand will present its latest product lineup and core technologies. More than a standard exhibition appearance, this debut represents Yadea's first official move as a self-operated brand in Turkey, signaling a long-term commitment to building a sustainable market presence.

With over two decades of focus on electric mobility, Yadea has ranked as the world's No.1 electric two-wheeler brand by sales for nine consecutive years. Its products are available in over 100 countries, supported by more than 40,000 retail outlets and a global user base exceeding 100 million. This scale is reinforced by strong in-house capabilities, including fully self-developed battery, motor, and controller systems.

At a time when urban mobility users are placing increasing emphasis on efficiency and cost predictability, electric two-wheelers are gaining broader attention as a practical everyday solution. With significantly lower energy costs and simplified maintenance requirements, the overall cost of ownership can be reduced to even one-tenth of gasoline mobility options.

Against this backdrop, Yadea's entry into Turkey is structured around long-term investment rather than short-term participation. The company has initiated localized production as of March 2026 to improve supply efficiency and responsiveness, while a nationwide sales and service network is being progressively established to support future growth.

As the Turkish electric two-wheeler market evolves, product durability, quality, and after-sales reliability are becoming key differentiators. Yadea's emphasis on manufacturing standards, quality control, and long-term operations positions it to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive and still-fragmented landscape.

During the exhibition, Yadea will also host a new product launch event on April 22, where two flagship models will be officially unveiled. While details are still under wraps, the launch is expected to show the brand's ability to deliver reliable, high-quality electric mobility solutions for a wide range of use cases.

Guided by its vision to "provide a wonderful journey for global users," Yadea aims to support the development of Turkey's electric mobility ecosystem through continued investment, product innovation, and a strong focus on user needs.

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