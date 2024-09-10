Yaber's New K3 and Popular T2 Projectors Wow Crowds at IFA 2024 with Stunning Sound and Design

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber captivated audiences at IFA 2024, generating buzz with its newly K3/K3 Pro premier projectors. Featuring thunderous extended bass and immersive sound powered by dual 15W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio, the K3 series, with its brightest display yet, left visitors and media in awe. The exceptional audiovisual performance, combined with Yaber's patented NovaGlowTM and CoolSwiftTM technologies, quickly positioned the K3 series as a showstopper at the event, earning widespread acclaim and establishing Yaber as one of the most talked-about projector brands at IFA.

Yaber Booth On-Site

Yaber also showcased its popular T2/T2 Plus outdoor projectors, including the T2 Plus Keith Haring special edition. The T2 series, known for its compact yet stylish design, impressed visitors with its vibrant visuals and portability. The Keith Haring special edition, which blends cutting-edge technology with iconic pop art, further drew crowds and created a constant flow of traffic at Yaber's booth, making it one of the event's must-see stops.

For more details, please visit www.yaber.com.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

