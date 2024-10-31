Yaber's Award-Winning K3 Projector Available on Amazon on November 4th, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, is thrilled to announce the global launch of its latest K3 Projector, available on Amazon starting November 4, 2024. This next-generation projector has already made waves in the design world, winning three prestigious international design awards: the American Design Award, the MUSE Design Award, and the French Design Award.

The American Design Award recognizes forward-thinking designs that shape the future of technology. The MUSE Design Award highlights global talent in design with a focus on functionality and aesthetics, while the French Design Award pays tribute to elegant craftsmanship and the fusion of tradition with modernity. These honors spotlight the K3's outstanding combination of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence, making it a standout both in design and performance. The K3 boasts 1080P resolution with 1600 ANSI lumens, ensuring vibrant visuals for any setting. It also features CoolSwift™ technology for efficient cooling, as well as built-in dual 15W JBL stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio, delivering an immersive, high-quality audio-visual experience.

Starting on November 4, 2024, customers can visit Yaber's Amazon stores to purchase the Yaber K3 projector.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

