Yaber Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals with Massive Savings

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber's Black Friday Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to grab the latest projectors for the holiday season. For a limited time, customers can enjoy significant savings on Yaber's best-selling projectors. Whether you want to upgrade your home theater, enhance your gaming setup, or enjoy outdoor movie nights, Yaber has the ideal projector for you—now at unbeatable prices.

Premier Theater Lineup

Yaber's Black Friday Deals

K3 Projector: Launched at IFA 2024, this premier projector—praised for its award-winning design and honored with the Best of IFA award—brings a true cinematic experience to your living room. With an impressive 1600 ANSI lumens of brightness, dual 15W JBL speakers, and a Google TV dongle, it's the ideal choice for movie enthusiasts and families seeking a top-tier entertainment system

K2s Projector: With 1000 ANSI lumens of enhanced brightness and auto keystone correction, the K2s offers a superior audio-visual experience, featuring native 1080P resolution, 4K support, and access to over 7,000 apps, including Netflix.

Anywhere Cinema Lineup

T2 Series: The T2 series includes both the standard model and a special edition featuring iconic artwork by Keith Haring, blending technology and art in one unique package. These compact, portable projectors deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Audio and JBL speakers. With built-in batteries for 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of audio, the T2 series is perfect for outdoor entertainment.

Home Cinema Lineup

L2s Projector: The ultimate entry-level projector is designed for effortless enjoyment. Boasting vibrant 700 ANSI lumens brightness and dual 8W JBL speakers, this model delivers an immersive viewing experience that makes high-quality home entertainment accessible to everyone.

V9 Projector: The 2024 upgraded auto focus projector with auto 6D keystone combines advanced SLR focusing technology and 6D auto-keystone correction (±30° horizontal and vertical).

Yaber's Black Friday deals will start from Nov 19th to Dec 2nd, with the promotions in Japan running from Nov 27th to Dec 6th. With limited-time offers, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their discounts on Yaber's hot-selling projectors. For more detailed promotion information, please visit Yaber's Amazon stores or follow Yaber on Facebook and Instagram. About Yaber's product lineup, please visit www.yaber.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548945/Yaber_s_Black_Friday_Deals.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg