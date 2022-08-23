Yaber to unveil pocket-sized super slim projector Pico T1 at IFA 2022

BERLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber will be launching a pocket-sized Pico T1 projector at this year's IFA 2022 event, being held in Berlin on 02 – 06 September, with a limited promotion where the first five people to its stand (Booth #274, Hall 25) who greets the team, saying "Hello Yaber, I claim my Pico T1", will get one of these brand-new hand-held projectors for free.

Pico T1 is Yaber's slimmest portable projector at just 13.1mm, which is a super thin 0.52 inches. Designed to provide the highest-quality images, the Pico T1 packs a lot of power into a smartphone-sized device..

image

The Yaber Pico T1 weighs only 150g. This makes it an ideal "grab and go" projector that fits comfortably into pockets or a backpack, giving all-day power in a slimmer device.

Any visitors after those lucky first five will still be in with a chance of winning one of Yaber's on-the-day giveaways, including custom football socks in celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, custom canvas bags for the event, product introduction folds, and more.

Yaber's Ace K1, the next product being launched in October 2022, will also be presented at the IFA event.

Ideal for watching movies and sports, the Yaber Ace K1 is being released just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This projector offers 650 ANSI lumens for a quality image, so users can follow the ball with a 15W in-built loudspeaker for big volume, to hear every call throughout the games.

Meet Yaber's expert home entertainment team on stand Booth #274, hall 25 on Friday 02 to Tuesday 06 September. To secure an advance meeting slot, contact the team via email at marketing@yabertech.com or visit Yaber's website for more details on its range of entertainment projectors.

For the Yaber Pico T1 which is also available on Indiegogo now.You can grab one for just $239 / £195 / €227 (Early Bird Price).

About Yaber

Yaber is a world-famous entertainment projector brand founded by Vicent in 2018, dedicated to providing innovative entertainment projectors and creating perfect and immersive audio-visual experiences for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://yaberglobal.com/.

