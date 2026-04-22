xTool Launches WonderPress: The World's First 5-in-1 Heat Creative Hub for Makers and Small Businesses

The all-in-one creative machine combining Auto Heat Press, 3D Sublimation, Vacuum Forming, DTF Curing and Craft Baking launches on Kickstarter on April 28, 2026

Neuss, Germany, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, the world's #1 desktop creative tools brand with over 500,000 users across 60+ countries, today announces the Kickstarter launch of the xTool WonderPress, the world's first 5-in-1 Heat Creative Hub designed for makers, home-based apparel businesses, and creative entrepreneurs. The xTool WonderPress will officially launch on Kickstarter on April 28 at 18:00 PDT. Ahead of the campaign, creators can visit the xTool website now to explore the product and secure a £10 pre-sale reservation. This reservation locks in the Super Early Bird price starting at £249 (MSRP £349) and includes a complimentary £50 material bundle.

xTool WonderPress — The world’s first 5-in-1 Heat Creative Hub featuring a modular quick-change design. Three interchangeable bases unlock five professional techniques: Auto Heat Press, 3D Sublimation & Vacuum Forming, and Craft Baking & DTF Curing — all in one compact desktop device.

The WonderPress redefines what a heat press can do. With three easily swappable modules, users can master five distinct creative processes in one compact machine: Auto Heat Press, 3D Sublimation, Vacuum Forming, DTF Curing, and Craft Baking. For the first time, a single desktop device gives creators and small business owners access to a complete suite of heat-based creative tools — without the cost, space, or complexity of industrial equipment.

Three Modules. Five Professional Techniques.

The WonderPress's tool-free, quick-change base design effortlessly transforms three distinct modules into five core capabilities:

Heat Press Module: Pro-grade 2D Auto Heat Press for Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV), DTF, and sublimation. Optional Laser Positioning Pens ensure effortless, flawless alignment, significantly boosting commercial production speed.

3D Form Module: Industrial-grade vacuum suction (−90 kPa) unlocks two distinct techniques: Vacuum Forming to clone 3D shapes in seconds for custom molds, and 3D Sublimation to wrap vibrant designs onto curved objects like phone cases.

Craft Oven Module: A clean environment for Craft Baking (shrinking plastic, curing polymer clay, sublimating mugs) and professional DTF curing, with indoor-friendly H13 HEPA filtration. Paired with the Heat Press Module, it creates a seamless Cure & Press workflow for apparel businesses.

Professional Performance. Zero Compromises.

WonderPress ensures one-press, zero-peeling results. By doubling the heating tube density, it achieves ultra-even heat and edge-to-edge adhesion, guaranteeing professional heat consistency from centre to corner. Its high-precision system delivers up to 100 kg (220 lbs) of force in precise 1 kg increments. Coupled with an unprecedented 75 mm (3-inch) height clearance, creators can effortlessly process thick hoodies and bulky décor items.

The intuitive 1.8-inch display and xTool Studio preset library make WonderPress accessible for beginners while meeting the rigorous demands of small-to-medium businesses. Built-in air purification with an H13 HEPA filter makes DTF Curing safe for home use — a first in the industry.

A Creative Multiplier for Every Maker's Workshop

WonderPress acts as the missing piece in any modern maker's workflow. Whether adding 3D dimension to flat laser-cut projects, accelerating mass production for 3D printers, or serving as the ultimate finishing station for DTF and sublimation printers, WonderPress seamlessly integrates into any existing creative setup. For home-based apparel businesses selling on platforms like Etsy or Amazon Handmade, it combines DTF Curing and Auto Heat Press in one device — eliminating the need for multiple tools.

"WonderPress is a powerful new addition to the creative ecosystem we are building for half a million makers worldwide. For the first time, anyone can bring professional heat-based creation into their home or small business, safely, affordably, and as part of a growing suite of tools designed to unlock new creative possibilities."

— xTool Europe

Availability and Pricing

Kickstarter launch April 28, 2026, at 18:00 PDT (April 29 in the UK) Super Early Bird price Ahead of the Kickstarter campaign, secure a £10 pre-sale reservation to lock in the Super Early Bird price starting at £249 (MSRP £349), includes a complimentary £50 material bundle. Product page UK https://uk.xtool.com/pages/xtool-wonderpress [+ UTM UK]

About xTool

xTool is the world's #1 desktop creative tools brand, a spin-off of Makeblock, one of the world's leading STEAM education companies. Trusted by over 500,000 creators, makers, and small businesses across 60+ countries, xTool designs professional-grade laser engravers, heat presses, and UV printers that make advanced creative technology accessible to everyone. Key brand partners include Stanley, Microsoft Garage, and Ralph Lauren.

Learn more at www.xtool.com

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