xTool Defines the Next Chapter of Creative Manufacturing at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global premium consumer-tech brand, will showcase its next chapter at CES 2026: a shift from standalone tools to an AI-driven creative manufacturing platform that connects intelligent software, professional hardware, and real-world production.

xTool P3: CES Innovation Awards® 2026 (Enterprise Tech)

At the center of xTool's CES presence is its flagship xTool P3, recently named a CES® 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Enterprise Technology category, recognizing the company's leadership in intelligent desktop manufacturing. The CES Innovation Awards program is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), producer of CES®.

Award-Winning Hardware as the Foundation

Designed for businesses, studios, and educational environments, the xTool P3 represents xTool's most advanced laser system to date. Built around an 80W CO₂ laser engine, P3 delivers production-grade performance in a desktop form factor, with an expanded 36″ × 18″ work area and a high-speed motion system designed for faster throughput and consistent results.

P3 integrates xTool's Automated Creation System (ACS™), combining dual cameras for full-bed live preview and process recording, LiDAR-based autofocus, and an AutoLift Z platform to reduce setup time and manual intervention. Advanced software features such as passthrough stitching, auto-nesting, and batch filling support efficient multi-piece production, while a Class-1 fully enclosed design with active fire detection and suppression enables longer, lower-supervision runs.

Introducing AImake: From AI Creativity to Physical Output

At CES 2026, xTool will introduce AImake, the world's first AI crafting agent designed to serve as an intelligent creative partner for laser and crafting users. AImake brings together real-time crafting expertise, manufacturing context, and leading AI models to help users move from idea and design refinement directly into fabrication.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, AImake is built for making. Fully integrated with xTool Studio, it enables end-to-end creation—from generating and editing designs to sending production-ready files directly to xTool machines. Through conversational interaction, craft-specific styles, and hardware-aware workflows, AImake embodies xTool's vision of human–AI co-creation that turns digital creativity into tangible results.

Previewing xTool's First UV Printer

xTool will also preview its first UV printer at CES 2026, marking an expansion of its material printing product line and introducing a true "Print on Anything" desktop solution. Designed for creators and small studios, the upcoming UV printer delivers vivid, durable full-color output across a wide range of materials and objects—from phone cases and acrylic décor to leather goods, metal gifts, mugs, and other cylindrical items. As an innovation-driven brand, xTool is redefining what a desktop UV solution can do—going far beyond the standard UV printer with expanded capabilities that will surprise creators. The product reflects xTool's response to a long-standing gap in the market: while existing UV printers often fall short of creator expectations, xTool aims to rethink desktop UV printing by building a system that meets real-world creative and commercial needs while pushing beyond existing limitations.

Engineered for faster print speeds and higher productivity, the system supports a broader range of print scenarios than typical consumer UV printers, including taller objects and cylindrical forms, giving creators greater flexibility in real-world applications. Built with a smart cycle–based workflow, the printer is designed to simplify operation and maintenance while maintaining consistent, commercial-grade results in a compact, design-forward desktop form factor.

To ensure the product is shaped by real creator needs, xTool is introducing the UV printer through a co-creation approach. With a planned market launch in Q2 2026, xTool will open a co-creation program ahead of release, inviting creators to actively participate in refining features, workflows, and use cases.

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand empowering digital-to-physical creation. Since 2021, xTool has supported individual creators, SMB owners, and retail brands across 80+ countries with desktop laser cutters and engravers, laser welders, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories and consumables. By combining powerful technology with intuitive design, xTool helps creators push their creative potential and turn imagination into meaningful, real-world creations—driven by our mission to redefine physical-world creativity through technology. Learn more at xTool.

