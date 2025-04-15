XTEP Launches Global Run Campaign to Push Boundaries and Embrace the Unexpected

The campaign slogan, XperienceDifferent, is more than a phrase; it serves as a call to action, inviting athletes to break the mold, push limits, and embrace the unexpected. XTEP is always committed to empowering athletes to redefine goals, rethink training, and find joy in movement, encouraging them to discover new sensations, run their own way, and redefine what's possible.

Professional Running Gear Powered by Innovative Technology

To support runners in achieving higher goals, XTEP has invested significantly in product development and continuously upgrades leveraging advanced technologies. The XTEP Champion version family, including the 160X, 260X and 360X models, provide professional runners the ideal products for marathon races as well as everyday trainings:

160X6.0 PRO: adopts XTEP's innovative XTEP ACE midsole technology with the industry's first Shot-Molded Foam, this technology provides stronger rebound, lightness and perfectly balanced density to give runners a strong sense of rebound with every step. The new GT700 Gold Carbon Plate provides the shoe with superior forefoot propulsion efficiency and a 9.9% enhancement in propulsion, offering runners unparalleled speed, stability, and power.

260X: a training shoe designed for professional runners to boost speed and break through bottlenecks in daily training.

360X: carbon plate running shoes for runners, with a mildly tuned carbon plate design that makes it easy for the average runner to navigate the specialized technology.

XTEP invites all running enthusiasts to become brand ambassadors and join the XTEP Running Club (XRC) for an exclusive opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in technology and product design.

From April 19-23, XTEP will launch another exciting social media campaign under the hashtag #XperienceDifferent, encouraging runners to share their unique running experiences and personal stories with the XTEP brand. Join us in celebrating the vibrant community of runners and become a part of this inspiring movement! Stay tuned for more updates, be sure to follow us on XTEP official IG and XTEP Facebook.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its internationalization strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K-Swiss, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://en.xtep.com

