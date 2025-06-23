Xtep Hosts Q1 2026 Product Preview, Showcasing Sportswear Engineered for Global Performance and Lifestyle Markets

JINJIANG, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 20 to 26, Xtep hosted its Q1 2026 Product Preview in Jinjiang, Fujian province, rolling out a portfolio of new sportswear across six core categories: Running, Training, Outdoor, Basketball, Lifestyle, and Fashion. The presentation underscores Xtep's continued focus on delivering versatile performance and style solutions for both athletic and everyday wear.

Xtep Xtep

As the anchor of Xtep's global brand strategy, the running category received a major refresh across both race-day and training footwear. The latest models are purpose-built to meet the full spectrum of runner needs—from elite marathoners to recreational athletes. Leading the charge is the acclaimed Xtep's Champion Edition Collection, with its latest iteration now at the forefront.

160X 6.0 PRO: Originally introduced in August 2024 , the 160X 6.0 PRO has rapidly become a go-to choice for competitive runners. Equipped with XTEP ACE midsole and Shot-Molded Foam technology, it delivers exceptional rebound and lightness. The upgraded GT700 Gold Carbon Plate enhances propulsion. Its outstanding performance has been proven on the race track, to date, the 160X series has propelled 95 athletes worldwide secure 451 marathon victories.

, the 160X 6.0 PRO has rapidly become a go-to choice for competitive runners. Equipped with XTEP ACE midsole and Shot-Molded Foam technology, it delivers exceptional rebound and lightness. The upgraded GT700 Gold Carbon Plate enhances propulsion. Its outstanding performance has been proven on the race track, to date, the 160X series has propelled 95 athletes worldwide secure 451 marathon victories. 260X: Built for professional-level training, the 260X helps runners break through performance plateaus and sustain long-term progress. It has evolved to its 2.0 iteration.

360X: Designed with the everyday runner in mind, the 360X features a streamlined carbon plate that makes advanced tech more approachable, enhancing daily miles with comfort and efficiency. The 360X is updated to 2.0.

In addition to its running innovations, the preview spotlighted Xtep's depth across additional performance and lifestyle categories. These include a high-mobility training series engineered for movement; a trail-ready outdoor collection that fuses utility and aesthetics; a court-inspired basketball lineup built for agility and expression; a lifestyle series that blends athleisure with everyday wearability; and a fashion-forward range that sets the tone for seasonal style. Each line is developed with Xtep's core principles in mind—thoughtful design, uncompromising quality, and exceptional value—offering retail partners a complete toolkit to meet the evolving demands of athletes and active consumers alike.

Aligned with its commitment to collaboration and long-term growth, Xtep welcomes new partners to join its journey in shaping the next chapter of the international athletic and lifestyle sportswear market. For more information, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/

CONTACT:

Alex Mo

Senior Business Development Manager

Tel: +86 18682086557 | WhatsApp: +234 7025700098

Email: alex.mo@xtep.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716267/Xtep.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716268/Xtep.jpg