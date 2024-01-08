XREAL Teams with Sector Leading Companies at CES 2024 to Bring Spatial Computing to More Audiences

"As the world's leading designer and manufacturer of AR glasses, we seek out companies who share our vision for a future where the digital and physical world's mesh, where all experiences, from enterprise to entertainment, from automotive to recreational, can empower people to experience the world in new and creative ways," said Peng Jin, Co-founder, XREAL. "Our CES 2024 partners are leading in their respective fields, just as XREAL is the leader in spatial computing and AR glasses. I can't wait for CES attendees to experience everything we've created together at CES 2024, and what will come in the future."

XREAL and Qualcomm Technologies - Multi-Year Joint Effort on Smart Glasses with AI and 5G

Announced today, XREAL and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating across AR, AI and wireless data connectivity (5G). The collaboration between the two industry leading companies will allow power-efficient AR applications and spatial computing scenarios to leverage the resources of world-class 5G carriers. The companies are exploring collaborations in the categories of AR external hosts and processors; purpose-built devices and experience categories, such as fitness and sports; and artificial intelligence integrations.

XREAL and BMW Offer Glimpse at the Future of Driving with Smart AR

XREAL and BMW Group have partnered to explore the next generation of cutting edge smart AR experiences in automobiles. At CES, BMW will showcase for the first time how AR glasses could enrich the driving experience in the future. Visitors at CES can experience the use of XREAL AR glasses on a trip through Las Vegas. In doing so, they see how navigation instructions, hazard warnings, entertainment content, information on charging stations and supporting visualizations in parking situations are perfectly embedded in the real environment through XREAL Air 2 glasses. XREAL shares BMW's belief that AR devices have the potential to provide both drivers and passengers with extended information and content — as a supplement to the displays installed in the vehicle.

"In partnership with XREAL, we have made substantial progress in bringing AR into the BMW driving experience. We are proud to team with XREAL, be at the forefront and be well prepared to offer breathtaking experiences in this area for our customers in the future," said Peter Lehnert, Vice President at BMW Group.

XREAL and NIO Are Showing Off Luxurious Passenger AR Experiences

Longstanding partners bringing together the AR and automotive spaces, XREAL and NIO are showcasing their state-of-the-art in-vehicle AR entertainment experience at the XREAL booth at CES. Visitors to XREAL's booth will find NIO's smart electric flagship SUV, the ES8, equipped with AR glasses co-developed by XREAL and NIO that reduce the need for in-vehicle screens. XREAL and NIO first partnered in 2022 with the release of NIO's ET5 sedan in China. NIO offers a large movie library and an all-sensory immersive cockpit experience called PanoCinema, when combined with NIO Air AR glasses, NIO users can view a 130-inch virtual screen as they ride in style.

"Co-developed by XREAL and NIO, NIO Air AR glasses and N-Box become crucial parts of NIO's PanoCinema, which is the in-car entrainment system of the digital cockpit. XREAL and NIO co-developed the innovative sensor fusion technologies to combine the realtime car data from the AD sensor and the user's head pose from the glasses. Powered by this innovative technology, NIO users could enjoy an extraordinary immersive cinema experience with a huge virtual screen and Dolby Sound system, even when the car is in motion. We will keep working together to push the boundary of immersive entrainment contents and interactive applications accessible on AR glasses, revealing more spatial interactive experience in vehicles," said Ted Li, Vice President of NIO, Head of Product Experience.

XREAL and Quintar Imagine the Future of Live Sports with AR

The future of live sports and entertainment will be on display as Quintar demonstrates how sports fans can use XREAL's glasses to enjoy a spatial, three dimensional, real video projection on the coffee table right in their living room complete with personalized and accurate data overlays. Quintar is the first XR-centered fan technology platform company enabling content owners, creators, and rights holders to build captivating live action XR experiences at home.

XREAL and Forma Vision Showcase Revolutionary Holographic Meetings

After years of 2D video calls on a small screen, this demo allows CES attendees to put on a pair of XREAL AR glasses and experience the next level of video conferencing. Forma Vision is a software company that offers a holographic meeting platform for remote meetings. The platform provides a real-time volumetric video conferencing service that allows users to view video content from multiple perspectives.

Defining the Era of Wearable Displays and Future of Spatial Computing

Since the launch of Nreal Light in 2020 and XREAL Air, the first consumer AR glasses introduced to the world in 2022, the XREAL brand has continued to grow and thrive, quickly establishing itself as a leader in consumer AR device design and manufacturing. Today, XREAL Air series glasses are the top selling smart glasses in the world and give people a unique opportunity to experience a stunning virtual screen of up to 330-inches in a variety of everyday scenarios.

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, XREAL unveiled its next iteration spatial computing AR glasses, XREAL Air 2 Ultra, rivaling the spatial capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. Read more about XREAL Air 2 Ultra at xreal.com.

Celebrating all of XREAL's news during CES 2024, XREAL's full catalog of products is on sale now at XREAL.com .

